Priyanka’s ex Shahid Kapoor has this advice for Nick Jonas, Bollywood style

Saturday morning saw the beginning of the roka ceremony for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at PeeCee’s Juhu residence. Celebs have been flocking in to be a part of the special day in their life. However, Priyanka’s ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor, hasn’t been able to be part of the celebrations. He was, however, singing along with music composer Anu Malik who is the composer onboard for his upcoming project - Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The LEGEND. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

In the video, we see an extremely excited Shahid Kapoor lying on a sofa and singing ‘Ek garam chai ki pyaali ho’ as Anu Malik, the real voice behind the song announces that he is aboard Batti Gul Meter Chalu with his team. He introduces the writer duo that consists of Sidddharth-Garima and shares the news that two songs have been cleared for now. Well, our eyes and ears are clearly set on Sasha who seems to be in upbeat mood. Was he trying to send across a message for Priyanka and Nick? Umm, we don’t know, but anyway, we like to see how he is enjoying his Batti time with his teammates.

Coming back to Priyanka and Nick, the first picture from their roka ceremony is out and clearly, they seem to be like a mad-in-love couple.