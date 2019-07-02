Antara Kashyap July 02 2019, 7.41 pm July 02 2019, 7.41 pm

Atul Kasbekar is a renowned photographer and film producer. After producing Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and Why Cheat India, he is set to produce Navy Day, a film on Indian Navy's attack on Karachi. Apart from this, Kasbekar also proved that he is a doting father when he posted a video of his son Arnav practicing hard and training on ropes in California, United States.

The actor took to Twitter to talk about how proud he was of his soon who was seen effortlessly climbing a rope. He also mentioned that he was trying to get permanent membership at Muscle Beach, California. Seems like someone can easily launch his son in Bollywood!

Meanwhile my son Arnav, is learning the ropes as you can see... Here he’s trying to get permanent membership at Muscle Beach, California 😳💪🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/3fvK3CZbwk — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) 2 July 2019

Atul Kasbekar was also full of compliments for his son. When comedian Atul Khatri commented that he was exactly like he said, the producer replied that his son was of a different level.

Check out the interaction below:

Thanks but he’s another level altogether boss — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) 2 July 2019