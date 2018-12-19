Producer Prernaa Arora admits to not paying investors due to loss

Prernaa Arora, Bollywood producer and founder of production banner Kriarj Entertainment, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police on 8th December, on charges of non-payment to investors and breach of contracts. Prernaa allegedly cheated producer Basu Bhagnani (founder of Pooja Entertainment) of Rs 32 crore. According to the officials, she is guilty of taking money from multiple producers, promising them the exclusive rights of the same film. Neither of the investors knew about the other, which eventually led to a breach of contract.

According to Bhagnani, he was offered parallel rights of Fanney Khan and BattI Gul Meter Chalu. As per the latest developments, Prernaa has reportedly admitted to non-payment of dues to her investors and cites business loss as the reason. It may be noted that this is not the first time that such accusations are cropping up against her. In the past, she has found herself amid troubles due to lack of transparency and payment issues by various parties including Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and John Abraham's Paramanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Disputes over Kedarnath and Paramanu led Prernaa to the courts and eventually she had to back off. Fanney Khan was originally also announced by Prernaa's banner but didn't work out eventually.