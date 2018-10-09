Producers Guild Of India puts might behind #MeToo movement

In light of the #MeToo movement (that erupted in India this past week) the Producers Guild Of India issued a statement to the media. This statement reinforces the guild's support for the movement, urging survivors to report sexual harassment in the industry. The guild is currently presided over by Siddharth Roy Kapur. Read the full statement here:

"Producers Guild of India extends its complete support to the movement to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse whenever and wherever it occurs in our industry. We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace - whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone."

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, actor Rajat Kapoor, comedian Utsav Chakraborty as well as several high-ranking journalists and editors have been called out for their predatory behaviour and sexually harassing employees at the workplace. The #MeToo movement has been gaining momentum across the spectrum as rape accusations are now being levelled against TV actors like Alok Noth.

