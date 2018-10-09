image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Producers Guild Of India puts might behind #MeToo movement

Bollywood

Producers Guild Of India puts might behind #MeToo movement

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 09 2018, 3.53 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentMeTooProducers Guild Of IndiaRajat KapoorSiddharth Roy KapurUtsav ChakrabortyVikas Bahl
nextAlok Nath slapped with legal notice by CINTAA after rape accusation
ALSO READ

Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'

Varun Grover denies harassment allegations, issues statement

Tara producer Vinta Nanda calls Alok Nath disempowered