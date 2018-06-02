home/ entertainment/ bollywood
PROOF! Even someone like Amitabh Bachchan can get confused between Ranveer and Ranbir

The alleged couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, for the very first time, are set to feature in a film together and that is in Ayan Mukerji’s adventure fantasy, Brahmastra. The two stars will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in it. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Ranbir and Alia, have already shot the first schedule of the movie in Bulgaria along with Mouni Roy and now they are gearing up for the second schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan will join the team for the second schedule which will be shot within the country. On Friday, pictures of Ranbir and Alia at Big B’s residence for a script reading session had made it to the internet. Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media took to Instagram account to share a few more selfies with his co-stars. While we surely loved the fun selfie part, it was a typo error which made the picture go viral. Big B called Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer Singh and social media went berserk.

Correcting his own small and silly mistake, Big B uploaded two more selfies and spelt the actor right this time. Have a look:

Typo .. that’s Ranbir not Ranveer

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Okay then!

