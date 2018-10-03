Namaste England's Proper Patola: This Arjun and Parineeti track could be the next party anthem

The makers of Namaste England have just dropped a new track titled Proper Patola. As the words suggest, it’s an out-and-out groovy track with a soothing effect. Well yes, it’s Badshah here and he’s perfectly captured the mood to bring about a dance number that isn’t too loud or in your face.

We see the protagonists, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra dancing in a club and enjoying themselves. When it’s a Badshah song, how can he not be present in the video? So, the man is seen singing the rap versions. The song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Aastha Gill, apart from the man himself. The music is by Badshah as well and we absolutely loved the beats of this track that are definitely going to make you want to hit the dance floor ASAP.

Also, we think the chemistry between Arjun and Parineeti is just getting better with every song. Speaking of the movie, it’s a sequel to the 2007 hit Namastey London which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The movie marks Arjun and Parineeti’s reunion after Ishaqzaade, Arjun’s debut vehicle. It also marks Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s return as a director after eight years. The movie will release on October 19, 2018.