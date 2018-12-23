image
Sunday, December 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Psst! This Super Star plans to contest the general Lok Sabha elections next year!

Bollywood

Psst! This Super Star plans to contest the general Lok Sabha elections next year!

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   December 23 2018, 12.40 pm
back
BollywoodelectionsEntertainmentLok SabhapoliticsPunjabSuperstars
nextHera Pheri 3 EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back and ready to roll!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty are Simmbaly funtastic

Mob stifling of Naseeruddin Shah reflects why film folk never speak up

Zero: Karan Johar is all in praise for Shah Rukh Khan, calls it Katrina's best film till date