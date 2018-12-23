Psst! This Super Star plans to contest the general Lok Sabha elections next year!

The political affiliations of a top superstar are well-known. While his wife is connected to the opposition party because of her lineage, her husband is known to be close to the powers-that-be for some time. Recently, he was even part of a film delegation that went to meet the powers-that-be to sort out issues ailing the film industry. The actor has been doing social message movies for the last few years – some of which have not been so successful at the box office but it has left the actor undeterred. While many thought the reason behind his spate of movies with an underlying social message was his wife’s idea, we have heard that the star harbours political aspirations and plans to contest a prime seat, from the north, in the general Lok Sabha elections which are expected to be held in April-May next year.

The constituency the star plans to contest from was held by a senior Bollywood star who expired last year vacating his seat. But despite his failing health that kept him away from his constituency for months, the senior actor remained as connected with his people as he did right in the beginning and he made sure everything would get done despite his absence. He was much-loved and respected and probably the reason why he won his seat four times. Now the younger actor wants to contest from that seat as there’s a strong emotional Punjabi connect and the party-in-power feels he is best suited to understand the feelings of the people there. Politics is just one step further for this superstar as he has been slowly building up a more mass base of his audiences and fans. The star also possesses the citizenship of another country but that is not a deterrent to him contesting the elections as he has dual citizenship. Buzz is that his contemporary another Punjabi munda, and top star was also offered a prime seat in another North constituency but he politely declined, citing work commitments. Now we know that the other star and his wife have been harbouring political aspirations for some time so we are not surprised.

Another actor, who has a production house, producing regional films, also has political aspirations we have heard and is being backed by a big financier. He is the scion of one of the top political families of India and his brothers are already in politics and it remains to be seen whether Junior will step into the political jungle in the next general elections too!