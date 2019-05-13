Punit Malhotra will have a professionally compressed year, predicts Ganesha!

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 9.40 am May 13 2019, 9.40 am

Even though this savage director, model, and writer has not been in the spotlight for a while, he has been part of numerous box office hits in the industry. Right from being an assistant director in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Paheli, Dostana and more, to directing films like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, he has done it all! Yes, Punit Malhotra celebrates his birthday on May 13, making this legit star of the industry 36 years old!

Punit Malhotra has a vast experience in the Bollywood film fraternity and is also related to Manish Malhotra and David Dhawan! His latest movie Student of the Year 2 released on May 10 and is doing well at the box office. Furthermore, he has also directed a song called Biba which features American DJ Marshmello as well as Bollywood Film Music Director Pritam Chakraborty! Sweet!

Astrological Predictions:

During this year, the transiting Saturn will be highlighting some issues which may cause some anxiety for the birthday star. However, Saturn is the strict taskmaster, and hence the challenges that he may face will force him to take appropriate actions to improve in whatever area he can. He will often feel that time is running out and he hasn't done enough. However, this is a very important and powerful period which will allow our homeboy to accomplish his pending tasks and also resolve some long-standing problems in his life. Saturn will force him to see the facts and will enhance his capacity so that he can sort out and resolve the issues efficiently. Instead, he must accept the facts and move on optimistically as Saturn's role during this year will be to help him build secure structures.

The shadow planets and Saturn may make him uncomfortable compressing his eagerness and enthusiasm in the professional environment, for real! However, Saturn would test his endurance power, providing due confidence and patience to overcome the frustrating situation. Of course, he would come out as more confident and energetic as the year progresses. He may form a new relationship or decide to put more energy into a current relationship.

He may find himself trusting others more or even leaning and depending on them during this year. But he will need to exercise caution because if he goes too far, this could end up as a liability or a misplacement of trust.

He would make himself busier in trying to improve his directorial ability in his forthcoming period aside from being a leading producer as well, as he has no chill! He would get the result of his strong endeavours after mid-August 2019 in his film career as a director and writer. He would be lucky enough to get the expected support and help from the leading personalities from his distant relatives who would make his path of the journey easier toward success. His presence of mind and foresight to visualize the circumstances would also inspire him to bring innovation in his direction, post the above said period. The transit of Jupiter in the Sagittarius sign, post-November 5, 2019, may bless him with fame and popularity. He would be in a sound position to establish his image as a director. He would need to take care of his health till the 18th of September 2019 during the year though!

Ganesha wishes a great birthday to this one hell of a director, and we wish him all the best for his upcoming movie SOTY 2!