PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to play her for reel

Biopics seems to be the current favourite of Bollywood filmmakers as the films are received with open arms by the audiences. Director Rajkumar Hirani’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju based on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life is the current rage. Biopics based on sports personalities have always been a hit be it the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The untold Story or the Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Now Bollywood actor-producer Sonu Sood is all set to make a biopic on the first female Indian athlete to win an Olympic silver medal PV Sindhu.

During a recent media interaction, the 22-year old athlete confirmed the news with journalists that she has shared details about her life with the film’s producer Sonu Sood. Sindhu expressed her happiness over the biopic and also expressed her desire to rope in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to play her part. The film which is slated to release in Hindi and Telugu.

Later Sindhu said that it’s the maker’s decision whom they want to cast in the film and having Deepika in the film is her personal opinion. The player denied reports doing rounds of she doing a cameo in the biopic and said that, “It hasn’t been decided yet.

Incidentally, a biopic on badminton Saina is also being made, with actress Shraddha Kapoor playing the athlete’s role.​