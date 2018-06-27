Pyaar at Bollywood! When a movie set played cupid for couples

If you thought the concept of love at first sight was only limited to movies, you’re mistaken. Because for some of our Bollywood couples, it has been the case off the screen as well. Then, for the others something clicked as they started working on a project together.

Yes, there have been instances when a film set played cupid for actors and actresses and love blossomed, culminating into marriage. So, let’s embark on the romantic journeys of few such Bollywood couples.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri

Their love story blossomed on the sets of Zanjeer (1973). At the time, Amitabh was a struggling actor while Jaya was already a successful actress. After the success of their movie, they tied the knot on June 3, 1973. And till today, they remain one of the golden couples.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

A coy Neetu Singh at the tender age of 14, met the already-established Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Zehrila Insaan. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple, but a slow and steady one. Their age difference proved to be a deterrent for her parents, but at the end, love overcame all obstacles as they married on January 22, 1980.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

One of the best-looking pairs of their times, Dharmendra and Hema’s wedding saga is no less than a Bollywood masala flick. They fell for each other on sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan, however, the He-Man of B-Town was already married with two sons. As his first wife Prakash Kaur refused to grant him a divorce, he converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini and they tied the knot on August 21, 1979.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

The couple met each other on the sets of the movie Hulchul (1995) and dated for around four years, finally settling into matrimony on February 24, 1999. They look adorable together!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna never really dreamt of a career in Bollywood, but she may want to thank her movies International Khiladi and Zulmi as she met her soul mate Akshay Kumar. The movies tanked, but they helped Akshay and Twinkle find each other. The couple married each other on January 17, 2001.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhi-Aish started off as friends when they shot for movies Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho as they had separate love interests at the time. After working in movies like Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2, they slowly developed feelings for each other as by then, they had moved out of their past relationships. Abhishek popped the question and Aish couldn’t refuse so they happily settled down in matrimony, on April 20, 2007.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza

Riteish and Genelia met on sets of their first movie Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). At first, Genelia considered him to be a spoilt brat due to his background, but realised he is completely the opposite. They started dating and after nine years of togetherness, they finally tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2007, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had a breakup and at the time, she had started shooting for her next flick Tashan opposite Saif Ali Khan. It was while shooting for the movie in picturesque locations that they fell in love and after dating for five years, Kareena Kapoor became Kareena Kapoor Khan. They opted for a simple court marriage on October 16, 2012 and now their little toddler Taimur is stealing all the love from the janta.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

They proudly address themselves to be the ‘Monkey Couple’ and we can’t agree enough. They met on the sets of Alone and instantly connected. The much-in-love couple finally tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They continue to stay in their honeymoon period as they indulge in PDA till today.

Slightly filmy and totally lovely, these stories make us believe in love, which finds a way even in the glitz and artifice of entertainment.