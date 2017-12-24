Pyar Ka Punchnama team reunites for another battle of the sexes in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan's films are true to his name - love spelled out all wrong and little Manoranjan. After the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Ranjan is back with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as he explores a new plot albeit with a similar tone. This time we are sure that the director can be charged with relishing the guilty pleasures that his films offer in abundance. Ranjan has definitely suffered a massive heartbreak (or breaks) after which his friends have helped him overcome the suffering.

Unlike his previous two directorial, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety doesn’t indulge in brainless female bashing. Instead this time the makers show a war between bromance and romance in an interesting premise familiar to most youngsters. The narrative revolves around that guy (played by Kartik Aaryan) who loses his best friend to love. Sunny Singh continues his bromance with Aryan from the Pyar Ka Punchnama series but falls prey to Nushrat Bharucha, who plays a ‘gold-digger’. The smitten Singh is incapable of realizing the truth while his ‘brother from another mother’ Kartik tried his level best to save Sunny.

Kartik Aryan tries hard to stick to his Pyar Ka Punchnama monologue as all his dialogues sound zappy. Besides his battle with Nushrat seems like a modern saas-bahu cat fight. However, he, along with the other two primary cast members, bring truckloads of youthful energy and zing necessary for this rom-com. Adding spice to the plot, we have the sanskari Alok Nath speaking the unparliamentary language!

Co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will look to attract Valentine’s day crowd with a 9 February 2018 release.