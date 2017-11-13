Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
entertainment
/
bollywood
Qarib Qarib single special screening
First published:
November 10, 2017 04:06 PM IST |
Updated:
November 10, 2017 04:50 PM IST |
Author:
in.com staff
tags:
#Bollywood
#Irrfan Khan
#mahesh bhatt
#Parvathy
#Qarib Qarib Single
Recommended
Videos
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 06:01 PM IST
Public bank in Navi Mumbai sees Shawshank Redemption style robbery
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 05:31 PM IST
Parineeti dances her heart out as Golmaal Again enters the 200 crore club
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 04:33 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor reunite for Total Dhamaal after 17 years
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 04:32 PM IST
Chef Vikas Khanna soon to serve a museum dedicated to cups and plates from history
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 04:32 PM IST
Exclusive footage: Saif Ali Khan shooting for Netflix series Sacred Games in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 03:56 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty enjoys lunch with family at Hakassam
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 03:50 PM IST
Alcohol plus stupidity is a deadly punch!
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 03:44 PM IST
You cannot miss Kareena Kapoor's goofy expressions as Veere Di Wedding team wraps Phuket schedule
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 03:22 PM IST
Something's not right with Esha Gupta we hope it isn't serious
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 01:38 PM IST
Salman Khan wraps Tiger Zinda Hai and walks straight into the set of Race 3
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 01:06 PM IST
Katrina visits a Chiropractor, is everything fine with the actress?
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 01:00 PM IST
Rowan Atkinson of Mr Bean fame to embrace fatherhood at 62
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 11:03 AM IST
Recall the rapper in 'Barbie Girl'? It was Sunny Leone playing the double role card
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 10:51 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla’s sexy dance video goes viral
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 09:47 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11 Episode 44 Preview: Are you ready for the nomination nightmares?
facebook
twitter
November 13, 2017 09:27 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes fourth child with girlfriend in Madrid
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:25 PM IST
Khiladi Kumar feels jolly good with his family after a movie at PVR Juhu
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:10 PM IST
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his Tweets: This time it’s PoK!
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:04 PM IST
Alibaba founder Jack Ma releases his first film trailer starring Jet Li
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:03 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's latest pic with daughter is so adorable
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 05:22 PM IST
US President’s daughter might attend AR Rahman’s concert
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 04:02 PM IST
The sensational south ‘villain’ Prakash Raj strikes again
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 03:39 PM IST
A new Harry Potter augmented reality game is on the cards
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 02:39 PM IST
Sairat actor will make his Bollywood debut with another Bombay Talkies like anthology
trending
Now
Hotness overload! Deepika looks ravishing at GQ Fashion Nights
Anil Kapoor was a head turner at the GQ Fashion Nights 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai trailer becomes most liked Hindi trailer of all time
Karisma Kapoor post dinner date with beau Sandeep Toshniwal
Golmaal Again beats PK, inches towards Rs 200 Cr landmark
Shahid & Irrfan rule the ramp with their swag
Celebrities dazzled at GQ Fashion Nights 2017
Sisters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor rock the airport look with style
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his next film?
Watch
live tv
View All