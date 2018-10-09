Queen actress Nayani Dixit on Vikas Bahl: He wanted me to share his room

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has been in severe trouble owing to sexual harassment allegations against him by a female employee of his company. Post that, Phantom Films was dissolved by its members Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. Now, Queen actress Nayani Dixit has also charged the filmmaker with shocking allegations. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nayani opened up on her own traumatic experience with Bahl.

She said, “Whatever the girl has accused Vikas Bahl is not at all wrong because he also tried his hand on me. I literally told him that 'main tumhe maarungi if you do this again'. So I am sure he did the same with the girl in question as well. Now when I look back, I realized that why this behaviour. Since he did not get a chance on me, he was taking revenge.”

She even claimed that he offered to share his room with her when Queen was being shot in Delhi. She said, "They kept us in a 2-star hotel. When I said that I am not comfortable, Vikas told me that he can share his room with me. Look at his audacity!"

She also recalled another incident when he tried to harass her. She revealed that he tried flirting with a 21-year-old Delhi girl from the costume department. “She later confided to me that why this person is always behind me. Even Kangana Ranaut was witness to this drama and even she was taken aback. She remarked, 'Tu pagal hai kya?',” said Nayani.