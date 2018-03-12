Queen co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao to star in psychological thriller

It has been four years since Rajkummar Rao romanced or somewhat romanced Kangana Ranaut before he dumped her on the eve of their marriage in Queen. Followed by an introspective journey, Kangana ultimately rejects his proposal. But if reports are true then Rao may just have a chance to get back with her in an upcoming psychological thriller.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Shailesh R Singh and Ekta Kapoor. Kovelamudi’s directorial debut won him the National Award for Best Film in Telugu.

According to Mumbai Mirror, a source said, “It’s a fast-paced thriller revolving around the two protagonists. Set in London and Mumbai, it is expected to roll in March. Raj recently heard the script and immediately came on board. Both Kangana and he are looking forward to working with each other once again. The film has been written by Prakash’s wife, writer Kanika Dhillon who has earlier written the screenplay and dialogue for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One, Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and her husband’s Anushka Shetty-starrer Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Size Zero.”

Rajkummar Rao is currently shooting for Shelly Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Post this he will be busy shooting for Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy also starring Shraddha Kapoor. He will commence work for the psychological thriller after wrapping up scheduled shoots. Currently, Kangana Ranaut is shooting for her maiden production Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in Jodhpur and is slated to release in April.