In Com Staff April 10 2019, 6.27 pm April 10 2019, 6.27 pm

Intro:

It's a new day which means it's time for some new headlines. You're listening to quickes with me Arjun only here on in.com. So let's find out what is new today!

Narendra Modi's Biopic Ban:

So the latest update on the Prime Minister's biopic film which is more of a controversy and less of a film at this point is making the headlines yet again. What now you ask? Well, the election commission of India has stopped the release of the film till the end of the elections. It's initial release date was 12th April and then the producers decided to pre-pone that date to the 5th and after putting up a good fight, it was finally decided that it would hit the big screens on the 11th. But that is not the case anymore because 11th is when 91 constituencies in India go to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress basically tried its best to shake up every court in the country and get a stay on the film's release but the supreme court's bench which is headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogi and the other justices said that the opposition party's plea was premature since the film was yet to receive its certificate from the central board of Film certification.

But that's no more the case since it so happens that yesterday the makers of the NaMo biopic released the CBFC certificate of the film. Which has now led to the Election commission putting a stay on the release of the film till the end of the elections and the revised release day is unknown. Along with Modi's biopic, EC has also released a statement on two more films which surprise surprise revolves around politics.

You know Vivek Oberoi and team completed filming in just 38 days so that it could be released around the election time but looks like no one appreciates that.

Katrina Kaif's dual life:

Did you know that Arbaaz Khan has his own talk show? Yes? No? Well, he does and it's called Pinch. The format of the show is well, you could say different because unlike other talk shows where it's all about gossip and scandalous news, Pinch talks about some relevant issues like how celebs deal with trolls and negativity.

The latest guest on the show was none other than Varun Dhawan. You know that guy who is full of energy, wit and let's not forget how good he looks and on this honest show, he seemed no different.

He spoke about a lot of things like dealing with negativity from haters and facing criticism on his acting over social media and he even opened up about his love life.

After discussing this and much more, Arbaaz asked him to name a celebrity who is more interesting on Social media that their real life and without giving it a second though Varun was quick to say Katrina Kaif.

He said that she is exactly opposite of how she is on social media.

His exact words were “She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse,”

Now that's interesting right? Well, we got to take his word for it because Varun and Kartina are known to share a great bond and recently along with Arjun Kapoor he gifted her a Dalmatian trophy as a token of their friendship.

We were going to see them on together on the big screen in Varun's upcoming film Street Dancer but she had to back out due to some unknown reasons and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. Oh well, looks like that waiting line just got longer.

Badla Success - Big B and SRK:

I don't know how many of you actually watched the movie PINK which release back in 2016, but I did and it was amazing! And the two actors who were definitely the highlighters, reunited for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. That's right I'm talking about Amitabh Bachcahan and Taapsee Pannu who shared the screen yet again and repeated history by delivering memorable performances. The film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and released last month. With such great names attached, it was well received by the viewers and also at the box office. It's one month's collection accounted a whopping 85.26 crore so far. But looks like Big B is not entirely happy with it, but that's for a different reason so to say. His concern was shared by him over his Twitter when he retweeted the film's box office collection report and wrote "about time someone started talking about this silent success...because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, no the on line producer or any else in the industry in general has even spent a nano-second to compliment the success of this film."

It was clear that SRK was also subtly mentioned in this not so subtle tweet to which the producer did respond. Being the witty King Khan he is, he tweeted back by saying "that the team is eagerly waiting for the day when Big B throws a success party at his place. We are waiting outside Jalsa every night. The Balda banter over twitter started a few days ago when a troll wrote that the girls seated next to him came to see the film in hope of catching a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan to which the leading lady of the film Taapsee Pannu responded by tweeting back "Haan paisa toh hai na Shahrukh ka" So is there a success party brewing for the Badla team, looks like we will have to wait and find out, but for those you who haven't watched this film and want to, the good news is that it's still running in theatres.

Sania Mirza back on the court:

Sania Mirza is a household name when it comes to tennis in India and why shouldn't it be considering she's one of the best tennis players out there. But she's been off the court for a while now since last year she was pregnant and in October she was blessed with a baby boy. And the obvious maternity break followed that. Anyway it looks like she's not on a break anymore. Because unlike most of her recent Instagram posts which are pictures of her son or rather really cute and adorable pictures of her son. Sania has also been sharing glimpses of her workout and shedding her post-pregnancy weight. That involves gymming, kickboxing and lifting weights. But her latest post was what this update is all about. It's a video of her serving on the tennis court. The caption read "The feeling when you roll your arm over to hit serves after a year and a half." It's obvious that she really misses playing tennis but on the bright side, she is expected to make a comeback soon. How soon? In her words - “Realistic possibility for a comeback is by the end of the year. My conditioning trainer is coming in the next ten days. Now that I have lost weight, I do tennis specific training. I am 32 years old, I am not so young as a tennis player. But I would die if I did not try. Tennis is my life, it has given me everything. I still have it in me.” I'm sure that all the fans out there, myself included cannot wait for her to represent the country again and serve some serious backhands.

Hema Malini & Sushma Swaraj:

Do you remember Washing powder Nirma's super catchy jingle? Which goes along the lines of Hema, Rekha, Jaya aur Sushma - sabki pasand Nirma! Yeah, does that jingle ring a bell? Cut to 2019 and you got yourself a reunion of 50% of the jingle cast. I'm talking about Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj sharing a stage in a recent campaign for BJP. The actor turned politician and the minister of external affairs seem to be super friendly in a series of pictures shared by Hema Mailini on her Twitter. They were seen sitting together and enjoying each other's company. Hema Mailin in fact articulated her emotions toward her by writing “Sushma Ji has always been my well-wisher. I look up to her as an exemplary human being & I am proud to be associated with her.” These kinds words were similar to what Sushma Swaraj said earlier after watching Hema Malini's dance performance in Varanasi. She said “I don’t have words for your performance. First time ever in my life, I am taking three words from famous TV shows for your performance – Adbhut, Avishwasniya and Akalpaniya (wonderful, unbelievable and imaginable),” Man, these two really seem to be endorsing women empowerment by being so supportive of each other and this whole dynamic is just awesome. But apart from this Hema Malini is also making headlines for her unusual or rather eccentric election campaigning. Be it lifting hay in the farms to posing with a tractor on the fields, she's doing it. And even though she is being trolled for it online, Basanti couldn't care less, and continues dancing.

And that brings me to the end of quickes for today. My name is Arjun. Until next Time. Stay awesome!