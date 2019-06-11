In Com Staff June 11 2019, 7.04 pm June 11 2019, 7.04 pm

Saif Ali Khan & Sanjay Gupta reunite:

Let's begin with an exclusive in.com update. All the way back in 1997, a film called Hameshaa came out. It was directed by Sanjay Gupta and the star cast involved Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Pancholi, and Kajol. And now after 22 years, Sanjay is going to be working with Saif on a film called Mumbai Saga. A source associated with the project told in.com “Saif along with his co-stars was to shoot a few pictures related to the movie at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai last night.” And the co-stars he is referring to are John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Sanjay has been working on this project since 2014 and back then, the likes of John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Dino Morea and Huma Qureshi were in speculated to be in the film. But then in 2016 when John was asked for an update, he had no clue what was happening but looks like this year, the film is back on track, even though the supporting cast has changed. According to the latest development you can expect to see Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Prateik Babbar playing some interesting roles. Mumbai Saga is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay and it's essentially going to be a gangster flick that is inspired by true incidents of the 80s and 90s and how Bombay became Mumbai. And what I mean by true incidents is the murder of a prominent businessman in broad daylight and the vicious circle of politicians, police, businessmen and of course the underworld. As of now, there is no response from Sanjay and Saif confirming the same. But needless to say, in.com will keep you posted.

World Cup - Shikhar Dhawan out for 3 weeks:

It is not a pleasant time for the Indian cricket team despite winning two matches because one of their best opener that is Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the World cup for three weeks. After being hit by a quick delivery from Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile on June 9th his left thumb suffered a fracture. This basically means that he won't be able to play the next 5 matches that are against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, and England. Which is unfortunate considering the fact that he has consistently been a strong performer in ICC tournaments and his last play against Australia played a huge role in India's victory. And I don't know if you happened to watch that match because despite being injured he made 117 run off 109 balls. However, the Indian team management is having a hard time finding a replacement given his skill and experience but as of now their main options are KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, and Dinesh Karthik but Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu who are standby players could also be called in. And speaking of could there are chances that India A captain Shreyas Iyer who is in England currently might be asked to join the squad. Anyway here's to hoping Shikhar has a speedy recovery or as they say in England Get well soon lad.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter hacked:

In this digital day and age, the internet is filled with pretty much everything especially all kinds of funny and what tops the funny list is undoubtedly memes. In India, Bollywood stars in one way or another always seem to be troll worthy and the latest celebrity to be memeified is Amitabh Bachchan after his twitter account was hacked by Ayyildiz Tim who happens to be a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group. The hacker first changed the super star's profile picture to Pakistan's prime minister and former cricketer Imran Khan. Followed by claiming to capture all the DMs and private data from the profile. And then the hacker went on to tweet a bunch of things. One of them read “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber-attack here. As Ayyldz Tim Turkish Cyber Army +++" Another one claimed that Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji was not a barbaric invader like the makers of Padmaavat depicted him. And even though Mr. Bachchan's account was restored and all the hacked tweets were deleted, the entire thing ended up becoming a solid source of laughter online. Especially on twitter where people used screen grabs from his old films amongst other pictures and turned those into memes that depicted his state of mind after he had been hacked. You can find them by searching for #AmitabhBachchan on twitter and even on in.com were some of the best ones have been shortlisted.

Celebrities playing dodge ball:

Even if you haven't watched or aren't a fan of The late late show with James Corden then this update will most definitely get you all hyped up. Also, I'm going to be dropping a whole bunch of names so listen up. James Corden who is the host of the show has managed to bring together some of the best people from all over for the late late show dodge ball face-off. It's going to be USA vs the UK. Leading the women from the American side will be none other than the former first lady of the country Michelle Obama. And her teammates are going to be actresses Mila Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe, Allison Janney, and Kate Hudson. The UK side will include singer Harry Styles, Doctor strange a.k.a Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley who played Samwell Tarly in GOT and the super talented musician and comedian Reggie Watts. This amazing face-off will be the opener for James Corden Los Angeles based talk show, being taken to his hometown London. And this is the third time he's doing this. In one of the special episode from the previous edition, he did a carpool karaoke with the Beatles legend Paul McCartney. But if you missed that, then don't stress too much because apart from the dodge ball game, there will be skits and performances by many celebrities like Jake Gyllenhall, Louis Tomlinson, Mille Bobby Brown, Little Mix, Tom Hanks, Lily James, Ian McKellen, Mumford & Suns, and David Blaine along with a few others. You can also expect to see the cast of Dark Phoenix including Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy. So yes, that's happening and fortunately, the wait isn't that long since the episode will be aired next Monday on 17th June.

Ranveer Singh mourns the death of a young fan:

Ranveer Singh is currently filming for Kabir Khan's 83 which is based on India's win at the 1983 cricket world cup. He is going to essay the role of Kapil Dev and it has recently been confirmed that Ranveer's real-life wife will also be his reel life wife in the film. Deepika Padukone is going to be playing the role of Kapil Dev's better half Romi Bhatia. But this update has nothing to do with '83. It is regarding one of Ranveer Singh's young fan Jatin Dulera who passed away yesterday after collapsing in his bathroom. The two of them had met on several occasions. However, after Jatin's unfortunate demise, Ranveer mourned the loss by posting a collage of him with Jatin and captioned it RIP Lil Homie. It truly is overwhelming to see Ranveer who literally has millions of fans all around the globe to actually be so loyal and have a warm connection with all of them in one way or another.