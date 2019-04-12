In Com Staff April 12 2019, 6.16 pm April 12 2019, 6.16 pm

SOTY 2 trailer

After 7 years the admissions are now open at the prestigious St. Teresa. That's right, back in 2012, we saw Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra graduating in Student of the Year and making an iconic debut in Bollywood. And now the batch of 2019 has Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and it is big deal for the two lead actresses considering it's their first time on the silver screen. The trailer of Student of the Year 2 released today and it is quite something.This 3 minute trailer shows us Tiger Shroff working for the title of Student of the year by competing in the sports tournament. Then you got Tara Sutaria who is focused on winning the dance competition. And finally just like every millennial film out there, we got ourselves the super rich, care free girl next door played by Ananya Panday. Aesthetically, it is as rich if not more as the first installment but you know considering that it's got a little bit of fun, drama, love triangle, action, heartbreak and all those classic ingredients of a masala film, the doubt of it being well received by the masses is justified because we got to come to terms with the fact that movie goers now days relate to content-driven films and this does not quite fall into that category. But having said that the teenager will surely love it, especially when you get to see the bare-chested Tiger Shroff every now and then. And speaking of fabric or lack thereof, it so happens that ace designer Manish Malhotra has worked on the sequel as well, if fact he personally styled the lead trio just like he did with Alia, Varun and Siddharth back in 2012 who are said to make a special appearance in the film. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Student of the year 2 is all set to release next month on May 10th.

Jersey trailer

Speaking of trailers that released today, we got yet another visual treat all thanks to the much awaited trailer of Jersey. It has been one of the most anticipated films of this year, if not around the country then the Tollywood industry for sure. With Nani playing the lead as an ageing cricketer, this trailer has it all. It's full of drama, romance and a lot of emotional scenes. It's one of those stories which is all about jumping between the past and the present. The preview shows a young Nani romancing Shraddha and playing some great cricket. Cut to the present where an incident leads to Nani dropping out of the team and hitting rock bottom. The time jump also reflects the impact on Nani's relationship since apart from some really steamy scenes between the lead couple, there are also frames of bitterness. Nani's muse to get back on the field is his son who according to one of his lines is the only one to have never judged him. The trailer also makes us expect some great cinematography and music. Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri and bankrolled by Sitara Entertainments, this emotional roller coaster is gonna hit the big screens exactly a week from now. That's right, so make sure you go catch Jersey on 19th April.

For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, pigs were more important than auditions

Should I watch this or something else has never been a question while discussing Game of Thrones. This brainchild of George RR Martin is undoubtedly all kinds of awesome. I'm equally sad and excited because in a few days it's time for the 8th and final season of the most popular fantasy series ever to be made! And even though the wait has been haunting, the makers have done their best to keep us occupied with one interesting revelation or another. The most recent example of this would be Maisie Williams who plays the badass Arya Stark. In an interview with InStyle Magazine, Maisie confessed that she almost skipped the auditions to go see a bunch of pigs. She was a 13 year old at the time and wanted to attend a field trip to a pig's farm.But Thank you Maisie Williams for going auditioning because I don't think there is a single fan out there who can see anyone else play represent one of the most important members of the Stark Clan. Plus not to mention if it went any other way, the girl would have a name and a bunch of pigs. Who's to say?Apart from proving what a terrific actor she is, the show has definitely helped her gain a massive fan base over the years. During the interview she also mentioned what a memorable journey it has been by saying “I just said a few things about how the industry has been really difficult but coming back to the show has always been worth it and that everyone was like a family to us. Everyone was pretty emotional by that point, having watched everyone wrap. It is actually just been really lovely. For Sophie Turner and I, it was our first gig, really exciting but the established actors have always, always been really lovely. It will be interesting to see how we stay in touch.” If you don't know already 16th April is when the final battle for the iron throne is going to premiere in India. Winter is here my friends.

Malaika Arora's cryptic post

Is Malaika Arora Khan dating Arjun Kapoor? Even though neither of them have been vocal about their relationship, their social media where we can see the two on various dinner dates and also in parties kind of implicate that something is definitely up. Malaika seems to be at the top of her online game because after rightfully giving it back to the trolls who age-shamed her for wearing a bikini, she shared a post which maybe have been for Arjun Kapoor. The post was an elaborate breakdown of the word 'soulmates'.She was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. The two got hitched back in 1998 and after 18 years, in March 2016 they announced their separation due to compatibility issues. They officially divorced in 2017 and since then their son Arhaan's custody lies with his mother and Arbaaz has his visitation rights. But that's all in the past. Currently Malaika and Arjun are rumoured to have a church wedding and looks like the diva is absolutely comfortable with where she is in her life. In a recent interview she said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy." That's a great outlook and here's to hoping that she gets her happily ever after soon enough.

MS Dhoni's outburst

Apart from being a blessing to Indian Cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to be extremely calm no matter how tough the going gets. But just like how a rare picture of the black hole is making the rounds online, we got to witness something unusual yesterday and that was Dhoni losing his cool. During the match between Chennai and Rajasthan, the last over had everyone on the edge since the boys in yellow needed 18 runs in 6 balls to win the match. The first three balls were absolutely thrilling but on the fourth delivery things escalated real quick and it was all to do with the umpire's call.While the on-field umpire signaled a no-ball, the umpire standing at the square leg claimed otherwise. This confusion led to Dhoni charging up on the field and lashing out at the umpires. And even though Chennai ended up winning the match, the skipper of the team was fined 50% of his match fee. According to the league officials, MSD breached the tournament's code of conduct.But all said and done, being the sportsman he is, Dhoni did accept the penalty.And on the bright side he became the first ever captain to win 100 matches in the T-20 tournament. All in all it looks like you win some, you lose some.

