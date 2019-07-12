Bollywood Quickies 12th July 2019: UP police inquires Sonakshi Sinha, John Abram criticises Maharashtra Govt, Kartik Aaryan buys a new apartment and more...

In Com Staff July 12 2019, 7.19 pm July 12 2019, 7.19 pm

Quickies is actually like a quick stop for pani puri. All you have to do is hang around for 5-7 minutes, get your fill of culinary entertainment, verbal in this case, and you can be on your way. Let’s begin.

Boney Kapoor reacts to someone’s claims that Sridevi was murdered

More than a year after Bollywood actress Sridevi’s death, controversial opinions about the cause of her demise are still coming out. This time it’s from Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh who wrote a column in a South daily saying Sridevi's death was not accidental and there was 'circumstantial evidence' that proves it was murder. In the article, the GDP wrote that his friend in forensics Dr. Umadathan pointed out several circumstantial bits of evidence to prove that the actress' death was not accidental. According to the forensic doctor, even if she drank too much, it wasn’t possible for her to drown in a bathtub with only one-foot deep water, and the only way that would have been possible was if she was pushed by somebody. Well, that’s a scary thought. In.com, wanting to get both sides of the story, then got in touch with Sridevi’s husband and film producer Boney Kapoor to get his take on the matter. He, however, didn’t buy into the theory and called it stupid and a case of someone’s imagination running wild. Poor man. First to have to deal with his wife’s death and then to have to be reminded of it constantly in these not so nice ways. Hope he’s hanging in there alright.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday head to Lucknow for a shoot

Kartik Aaryan seems to be all about making sure his hair stands on end and he’s constantly kept on his toes. Now I know that makes it sound like he’s trying to live in a horror movie, but I was actually talking about his hair and his busy-body ways. For what keeps his hair on end, we’re going to guess it’s a truckload of gel or more likely non-shine wax since his hair has a pretty natural look about it. As for what keeps him on his toes, turns out it’s churning out movie after movie, with little to no break in between. Days after wrapping up shooting for the Love Aaj Kal sequel, he’s already away and onto his next movie. On Thursday night, the actor flew to Lucknow to kickstart Pati Patni Aur Woh, a film by Mudassar Aziz, who has directed films like Dulha Mil Gaya and Happy Bhag Jayegi. And there, in Lucknow as well, awaits Kartik’s co-star and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. The film is a remake of the 1978 film with the same title. The original one starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles, and the story revolves around a married couple whose equation changes after the husband gets involved with his secretary. Sounds like a pretty standard storyline, so let’s hope Ananya and Kartik bring something extra to the table with their acting.

Kartik Aaryan buys flat that he once stayed in as a PG

Moving up in life changes a lot of things from the big to the small. Like the association with certain acronyms and how they take on a different meaning once success comes to you. For example, before Kartik Aaryan became famous, the acronym PG stood for the normal definition of Paying Guest. But now that he’s famous and never has to live the PG way of life again, a more appropriate expansion of those letters would probably be Prince of Gwalior, seeing as he hails from that city and will probably be treated like a prince whenever he sets foot there. Still, turns out that Kartik doesn’t like to forget the memories and ways of old. And so he recently went ahead and bought a flat in Andheri Versova’s Yari Road. But not just any flat, it’s flat that he actually once stayed in as a PG when he first moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting dreams. And you may be thinking oh, it’s just a coincidence and he bought the flat because he wants to live in it. But here’s the deal, the flat is only 459 sqft. Why would Kartik Aaryan want to stay in a 459 square foot flat? So yeah, the only reason could be sentimental value. Maybe to remind him of what he has now compared to what he had then. And from reports, he apparently shelled out 1.6 crores in sentimental rupees to buy the flat. I wonder what he’s going to do with the flat now. Who knows, maybe stay in it a couple of days a month to keep himself grounded.

John Abraham criticises Maharashtra government for the decision to destroy 33 hectares of forest for development

John Abraham may be big and beefy and may look like your stereotypical macho man who only thinks about protein shakes and gymming, but he’s actually quite the opposite. Being a sensitive and caring individual who seems to be legitly concerned about things happening around him, he recently criticised the Maharashtra government for deciding to cut down 33 hectares of forest land for development purposes. He was talking to the press at the trailer launch of his film Batla House when he spoke out relating to his concerns about the water crisis and criticised the government for deciding to the main part of the green blanket in Mumbai’s Arrey Milk Colony in order to make space for the Metro car shed. He said that we get tensed when we hear about less rainfall and when it rains, we suffer because there's a flood. But we don't have enough rain in this city and this country and the rivers are gonna dry up in the next 20-30 years. And to further worsen the situation, the government goes and decides to cut down 33 hectares of trees, and that makes him wonder if we’re thinking in the right direction or not. Turns out that before John, a number of Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Randeep Hooda, and Adil Hussain have spoken up against destroying the city's greenery. Let’s hope the government actually listens and makes the right decision in the end.

Police arrive at Sonakshi Sinha’s house to inquire about the cheating case

Recently, Hrithik Roshan was booked in a case of cheating filed by a gym user from Cult. But luckily all the buzz around the incident fizzled out amidst promotions and the release of Super 30. And now, in a new case of a celebrity being accused of cheating, actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to have found herself in a jam after an event organiser complained against the actress for not showing up at an event in New Delhi after accepting a sum of Rs 24 Lakhs. The organiser of the event was a man named Pramod Sharma, who filed his complaint in February last year with the Moradabad police. So, the UP police along with the Juhu police decided to give the actress a visit to find out her side of the story. Sadly, Sonakshi wasn’t home, being the busy actress that she is, and the police left after waiting around for a couple of hours. Sonakshi’s spokesperson had a lot to say on the matter though. The representative accused Sharma of making false accusations in order to malign the actress’ image and said the allegations were completely untrue and baseless. Well, I suppose we’ll find out more about the whole matter once the police finally get a hold of Sonakshi at her residence.