Good evening. I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome all you passengers on board In.com’s Quickies and we’re now cruising at 30,000 feet with the prediction for minimum turbulence. For today’s in-flight entertainment, I request you to tune into my voice as I go through the many incidents of celebrity news and entertainment that have ensued over the past day. Have a great flight, and thank you for choosing In.com’s Quickies.

Kumar Sangakkara smoking issues

The smoking gun at the start of a race or ‘smoking out the opponent’ may be the closest top athletes go as far as their association with smoking is concerned. But it looks like there’s a top athlete out there who’s not only a smoker but has gone in deeper than you can imagine. The athlete in question is Kumar Sangakkara, the top-class cricketer who led the Sri Lankan team to the finals of the World Cup 2011. Apparently, he loves his cigarettes and is absolutely hooked to the lung lolly cancer stick. Post Sri Lanka’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup finals, while the match was analysed and dissected by several experts, reports emerged that a certain someone in the Sri Lankan dressing room smoked 55 cigarettes that night. Any guesses who? And that post the match loss mind you. There was also a report given to a local media that the managers’ report alleged that a senior player had smoked over 50 cigarettes in the dressing room while the match was on. And this problem of Sangakkara has properly come to light during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when he was a part of the expert commentary team. Turns out at the end of every segment he had to frequent the smoking zone to get his fix. He’s even mentioned to other smokers associated with the game that he cannot do without the stick and that he wouldn’t head out to bat unless he’d smoked one just before. With a habit like that, it’s amazing that he’s managed to score 14, 234 runs in one-day international and 12,000 runs in test cricket.

Varun Tej gets into an accident

Wednesday wasn’t a great day for F2 and Loafer actor Varun Tej. At around 9 PM, the south superstar got into a major car accident while driving from Hyderabad to Bangalore with his friends. According to reports, well one side of them at least, an Indica being driven by an intoxicated youngster crossed the NH44 without any indication and rammed into the actor’s car. Both cars got badly damaged, and while the actor and his friends didn’t suffer any injuries due to airbags in his car being deployed, the four people in the Indica suffered minor injuries. Now the other side of the story, from another set of reports, is that it was Varun Tej's car that rammed into the Indica due to overspeeding. According to these reports, Varun’s Benz rammed into the Indica from behind because the Indica turned to go left and the Benz could not slow down in time because it was going so fast. And apparently, a case has been filed against the actor’s driver Anil under section 337 of the IPC. Now whose story is to be believed, there’s no way for us to tell as yet. But stay tuned with In.com and we’ll update you as soon as we find out more.

Malaika Arora to be replaced by Warina Hussain for Dabbang 3 item song

Any avid fan and supporter of the Dabangg franchise is probably used to and looks forward to Malaika Arora’s sizzling item numbers. And while she didn’t disappoint in both Dabangg 1 and 2, third time will not be a charm and she won’t be appearing in Dabangg 3. Why? Well, most likely because before she was Malaika Arora Khan, and now she’s just Malaika Arora. Didn’t get it? Ok, let’s try again. Because before she was an Arbaaz Malaika Arora fan, and now she’s an Arjun fan. Get it now? Gosh, I hope so. Anyway, the movie makers found a replacement for Malaika in the form of Warina Hussain. You know, the pretty actress who was launched by Salman Khan in his home production LoveYatri. And she will be shaking a leg with him in a song titled Munna Badnaam Hua which will be set in a modernised dhaba with her donning an Indo-Western outfit. The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, sung by Kamaal Khan, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Oh, and Dabangg 3 hits the big screens on December 20, 2019.

Vicky Kaushal’s reply to a fan that respected his privacy

In a recent interaction between Vicky Kaushal and a fan on Twitter, two things happened differently. And when I say differently, I mean completely the opposite of how it would normally happen. The first is that the fan behaved in a way that was super respectful of the actor’s privacy, which is unheard of in India. I mean if the aunty next door has difficulty respecting your privacy, expecting a fan to do that with a celebrity is expecting too much. Second is that the actor ended up encouraging the fan to not respect his privacy the next time over, which is again bafflingly alien. So basically a fan on Twitter expressed how his wife saw the star in a cafe but didn’t end up approaching him because she was nervous and also decided to give him some privacy. Now, this was just a random Tweet that the fan was expecting only his followers to read. But to his delight, the actor took notice and actually replied to his tweet appreciating the way his wife respected his privacy and asking him to feel free to have a conversation the next time they spot him. Now either Vicky Kaushal is a really nice guy who appreciates respectful fans, or he’s going to make sure he never sets foot in that cafe again.

Justin Beiber admits Tom Cruise fight challenge was a hoax:

If you’re a Justin Beiber fan, and a Belieber as they term it, it’s time to stop right now. Why? Because you can’t Belieb anything that guy says anymore. Justin Beiber, or JB, because I’m hep like that, recently out of literally nowhere, challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon. He even needled Tom in the tweet saying that if he doesn’t take up the fight he’s scared. And to top it all, he roped in UFC president Dana White into the tweet to organize the fight. The whole incident kicked up a storm online and I’m sure everyone was curious to see how this would turn out. But in an impromptu interview with TMZ, as he entered a vehicle in Los Angeles, Bieber admitted that he was only joking and just being random. Apparently, he saw Tom in an interview, and he was ‘on his mind’, which is why the idea came to him. He even admitted that Tom would probably whoop his ass in the fight because he’s out of his weight class and has that ‘dad strength’, and ended his comment with ‘Love you, Tommy’. Now that right there is a super random, whack celebrity. Interestingly though, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor caught sight of the tweet and said if Tom Cruise accepts the challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Man, that would have been a fight I would have loved to see!