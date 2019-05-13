In Com Staff May 13 2019, 7.36 pm May 13 2019, 7.36 pm

To start you off nice and easy, we’re going to begin with a guided meditation. Sit down in a comfortable position and...I’m kidding! You’re here for gossip, and that’s what you’ll get. So let’s get started!

Kabir Singh Trailer Review

If it gives you catharsis or piques your interest in psychology to watch an angry guy dealing with his post-breakup emotions in as unhealthy a manner as possible, then Kabir Singh is definitely a film you should watch. It’s an official Hindi remake of Vijay Devrakonda's Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The trailer is out and boy does the movie look intense! Basically, the story is about a medical student whose life falls to pieces after a relationship with a girl doesn’t work out. Standard Bollywood story, but what could set this movie apart would be Shahid Kapoor’s performance which looks khatarnak and dense. If you check out the trailer, you’ll basically just see either one extreme of the emotional spectrum or the other. It’s either love and rainbows and unicorns, or a violent thunderstorm, destruction and darkness. Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy, the same man who also helmed Arjun Reddy, and is due to release in theatres on June 21st, 2019.

Student of the Year 2 weekend Box Office collection

Student of the Year 2 may have had all the academically theoretical makings of a blockbuster, but it definitely didn’t come anywhere close to being movie of the year as far as its box office collections went. From the critics, it received not-so-great reviews, and at the box office, it did only moderately well with a slight drop on Sunday and a total collection standing at 37.75 crore. Then again, the IPL 2019 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians did happen on Sunday, which could also explain the Sunday dip. Still, Student of the Year 2 only has a week left to make up for its mediocre performance before Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet’s De De Pyaar De hits the screens. And based on the masala elements involved in De De Pyaar De, it’s quite likely to be a hit. Well, that’s the tough competition in the world of Bollywood for you. Plus, for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, this is their debut film which makes it a little more important for them if they want to be offered more roles in Bollywood.

Kendall Jenner has an epic comeback for Kris Jenner

What would you do if your mom puts up a huge lovey-dovey post of all her children on mother’s day but forgets to include you? Well, if you’re from the Kardashian-Jenner family, and most of your communication happens on social media anyway, you find a snide way of letting your mom know on social media itself about her folly. Kendall Jenner felt a little hurt when her mommy Kris Jenner put up a mother’s day post mentioning her grandmother and all her sisters but forgot to mention her. So, in order to get her back in the most subtle but effective way, she took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her 83-year-old grandma MJ and captioned it ‘Happy mother’s day’. Not bad for effective and subtle tact. I’m sure Kris Jenner will think twice before thinking of not thinking of her daughter Kendall again.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Details of Kangana Ranaut's outfit

If you think Kangana Ranaut is all about the drama with her constant verbal appearances in the media, her outfit at the Cannes Film Festival this year is going to take the concept of drama and dramatic entrances to new heights. Like the MET Gala 2019, the Cannes Film festival 2019 is going to also have some over the top fashion moments, and the Mental Hai Kya star plans on representing our dear India by donning one of India’s traditional outfits, the sari. Oh, and it’s not going to be just any sari. She’s going to be sporting a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari made from the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India. She’s been brainstorming about the same for weeks with her stylist Ami Patel, and they’re designing a unique sari along with Falguni and Shane Peacock. And most likely, she’s going to bring the sari in, in her dramatic Kangana fashion. Then again, the theme for the Canne festival this year is ‘Live Victoriously’, so who can really blame her.

Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner calls Emilie Clarke the culprit behind Starbucks cup

If you missed it, or haven’t been reading any Game of Thrones social media gossip, you’d do well to know that the highlight of episode 4 of GOT’s Season 8 was a Starbucks cup in front of Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons. The now social media famous cup was seen sitting on the table in front of Daenerys while she and the rest of the Army of the Living, celebrated their victory against the Night King and his Army of the Dead. But the real question is, who was the culprit who left the cup there? Well, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, was spotted with a similar cup on set earlier while posing with Bella Ramsey. So first thoughts of blame went to her. But turns out that was from a different episode. And when asked to comment on it during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she jokingly put the blame on Emilia Clarke who portrays Daenerys Targaryen. Apparently, they all have the same cups from the beverages they consume, and since the cup was in front of Emilia, Sophie joked about how she’s the culprit. But can we know for sure? Well, looks like this is going to be one of those unsolved world mysteries like the Bermuda Triangle.