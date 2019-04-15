In Com Staff April 15 2019, 6.46 pm April 15 2019, 6.46 pm

Intro:

Hey people, welcome back to another session of In.com’s Quickies with me Karan. Today we go into the usual gossip, with a special mention at the end that Game of Thrones Season 8 has premiered. So stay tuned!

Salman in Bharat poster:

To age gracefully is not an easy task. It takes keeping the body and mind in shape along with keeping a stress free youthful air about oneself in order to trick the body into thinking it is still young. But when you have a team of expert makeup artists doing the job for you, the process becomes significantly easier. We’ve all been eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat. And while the film’s teaser shows not one but five different looks, the coolest of them all was Salman in his old man avatar. Not only is this an avatar we’ve not seen Sallu Bhai in before, but it actually makes him look like a super distinguished older gentleman, what with the stylish twirly moustache and everything. While the teaser only showed a fleeting glimpse of this avatar, the first teaser poster of the film, which was released on Monday, showed the same in good, high quality detail. Honestly, I think this is a look he needs to start sporting in real life. Well, the beard and the twirly moustache at the very least. As for the movie’s synopsis, the story of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.

Saaho:

Saaho, one of the most awaited films of the year, is supposed to be an action thriller. Or at least, that’s what lead actor Prabhas, famous for the Baahubali films revealed. But in India, regardless of whether a movie is an action, or a comedy, or a drama film, it has to have some form of romance or the other. And a leaked picture from the film’s sets happily confirms that. The picture, which obviously went viral, shows Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas gazing intensely into each others’ eyes. That’s a romantic intensity gaze in case there was any ambiguity in that description. Oddly, their positions in the picture almost make it look like they’re forming the shape of a heart, with their hands both coming down in the shape of a V and their heads leaving a little gap for the heart to form. Gosh, ain’t that just adorable. Shraddha looks super cute for sure, with her girlishly innocent look. Prabhas on the other hand looks a wee bit desperate and over eager. Standard Indian male look to be honest, so everything seems to be in order and as it should be. Saaho, which is said to be a spy thriller, will be a multilingual film shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It hits the big screens on August 15th this year and is touted to be the the second most expensive film ever made in India with a budget of almost 300 crores. Let’s hope all that money brings in the kind of quality we’re hoping for.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra:

Nick Jonas may still look like quite the young kid himself, but he seems to be all revved up and in planning mode as far as having his own kids goes. It’s only been a few months since he and Priyanka Chopra got married, and they’re already picking and choosing projects based on what they can share with their kids in the future. The Sucker singer recently lent his voice to an upcoming animated film called UglyDolls and is excited to be able to do projects like that for kids in general as well as for his kids in the future. As for the more adult-themed projects, well he’s going to hold back on those until the little NickYankas get older obviously. Speaking of NickYanka, remember how the couple first turned heads by arriving together at the Met Gala 2017? Well, this year not only are they going to attend the Met Gala together, but they’re also going to be part of its Benefit Committee too. Looks like the couple are moving up in life in more ways than one.

Kaappaan Teaser:

August is all set to be a high octane action entertainer month with first Saaho and now Suriya’s Kaappaan releasing as well. The teaser is out, and although it gives us some intriguing glimpses into the burning issue that the film has taken up as its premise, it also keeps things just a little bit incomplete in order to pique one’s interest enough to want to go and watch the movie. And speaking of burning issues, the film’s teaser has a whole lot of explosions, actions and stunt sequences, all pulled off by Suriya. They say it takes fire to fight fire, and in that regard Suriya is tirelessly seen placing bombs a-plently throughout the teaser in an attempt to burn the issues away I’m guessing. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has also been given a meaty role in the film, and utters some powerful political dialogues through his character, Prime Minister Chandrakanth Verma. Plus to add to the elements, we have Harris Jayaraj’s electrical background music and MS Prabhu’s grand visuals. Sounds like all the makings of a winner.

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode:

The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 just aired and winter is finally here! I’m just glad we don’t have to keep speculating and listening to every second Tom, Dick, and Harry’s theory about what’s going to happen, and can finally, well, just see what happens. The final season of Game of Thrones 8 premiered at 6:30 am IST with a live-stream of the first episode on Hotstar. And with fans having had to wait roughly 18 months after the 7th season, people are losing their minds. Celebrities and talk show hosts are Tweeting about it, fan are making memes on it, so it’ll come as no surprise that #GameofThrones was the top trend on Twitter all night ahead of the premiere of the eight season. And I’d love to give out all the different spoilers as to what happened in the first episode, but I’m nice like that, so I’m going to let you go and find out for yourself. But get right to it, I’m talking like today! Because there’s only so long we can avoid talking about the spoilers here on Quickies. So be on your way, and GOT speed as is more appropriate here. You know, GOT speed with a GOT? Get it? Anyway, happy watching guys!