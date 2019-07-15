Bollywood Quickies 15th July: Baahubali team reunites, Vicky Kaushal's Uri inspires a fan, Dharmendra's response to Hema Malini's sweeping video and many more...

In Com Staff July 15 2019, 7.44 pm July 15 2019, 7.44 pm

Hey guys, welcome to In.com’s Quickies. Let’s get started.

Bahubali Team set to reunite:

There was a particular film which released back in 2015 which was massive in every possible way. It took close to 5 years to complete and then released in two parts and ended up creating history at the box office. Yes! I am most certainly talking about Baahubali which has gone down in history as one of the most epic and expensive films to ever be made in Indian cinema. However, this update is not about film but rather the people who were in it. People like Prabhas and Rana Dagubati are going to reunite for another project. And if that wasn’t awesome enough, the makers of Baahubali will be producing the film as well. In.com was exclusively informed by a source that “The film is titled Hiranyakashipu. It will feature all the actors that were seen in Baahubali including Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna and others,” And and and also told us that Rana just like in Baahubali is going to be the villain in this movie as well. Although the majority of the cast and crew are going to be working together again, it is not going to be directed by SS Rajamouli but rather a new director. It’s expected to go on floors by the beginning of next year that is sometime in January. It’s not hard to guess by the title that it’s a mythological film but just the name Hiranyakashipu does sound a tad peculiar so just to give you a little context, this particular character is an Asura and king of the daityas from the Puranic scriptures of Hinduism and the name in particular means “clothed in gold” depicting someone who is fond of wealth which does make me wonder about the budget of the entire project.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

While we’re on the topic of reel-life teams reuniting for new projects, do you remember this film call Badhaai Ho that released last year? Yes, the one that had Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in it. So the word on the street is that this trio is going to be seen on the silver screen once again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which happens to be the sequel to 2017 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In that Ayushmann played a man with erectile dysfunction who made things worse for himself after getting married to Bhumi Pednekar. It was a decent hit and now the makers are coming back with the second installment turning it into a franchise. So basically Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is going to be packaged as a perky comedy revolving around a same-sex couple and the circumstances they face. Producer Aanand L Rai recently told Mumbai Mirror that "With Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusual and unexpected setting... A story like this needed talents like Neena Ji and Gajraj Rao," And speaking of stories, based on an earlier report, each film of the franchise will explore themes that are extremely relevant and yet barely discussed in the society. Another good news is that Hitesh Kewa-laya who wrote the first part will be directing the second one. The film is expected to go on floors by August and is scheduled to release next Valentine on 14 February 2020

Bigg Boss:

More than anything else, reality TV show Bigg Boss is known for controversies which are inevitable when you lock up a bunch of controversial people in a house. But even before the upcoming season in Telugu has hit the floors, there’s already a controversy involving Swetha Reddy a journalist from Hyderabad and a bunch of organizers of the show. Swetha recently went viral on YouTube post which she was approached by Ravikanth (one of the coordinators) to be on the show. Based on a report in a leading media outlet she said “I asked them why they chose me and Ravikanth said that they were looking for contestants who were popular and fiery. He also told me that I was one of the recent trending stars on YouTube. After initial discussions with my family, I agreed to be on the show,” And after the green light, she signed a few relevant papers at a meeting with Ravikanth and Abhishek who is the Bigg Boss head from Mumbai. And in the process, she happened to meet another coordinator named Raghu. Based on the same report, Swetha was also promised a weekly pay as well as an advancement for the deal. But it really hit the fan last month when the journalist met Shyam who is the programming producer at STAR MAA. And that particular meeting led her to file an FIR with the Banjara Hills Police. Swetha told the media “I told him it wasn’t me, but the show organizers who had approached me to be a part of the show. He then asked me what I would do in order to satisfy the show’s boss. I got furious. Shyam told me that in order to be on the show I needed to satisfy the boss, he then fat-shamed me and asked me what I was doing in order to lose weight. I told him Bigg Boss is a mind game and that my weight had nothing to do with it. He again told me that I needed to lose weight to impress the boss.” That is just plain nasty and horrible. Anyway, the channel’s side is yet to respond to her complaint so stay tuned.

Dharmendra’s honest response:

Hema Malini is predominantly known for being a great actress and an outstanding Bharatnatyam dancer. In fact, after the recent Lok Sabha election, she even proved her worth as a politician but looks apart from accomplishing so much she has also earned the status of not knowing how to function with a broomstick. In order to promote PM Modi’s Swach Bharat Abhiyan project, along with Anurag Thakur the minister of State for Finance, she was spotted looking evidently uncomfortable sweeping using a standard issue broomstick. So much so that her video went viral immediately and the hilarious memes followed. Out of all of them, one user asked her husband Dharmendra if his wife had ever picked up a broom in real life and the veteran actor’s response was as good as it gets. Being super honest she wrote back "Haan films main, mujhe bhi anadi lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein, apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai. Mai jhaadoo mein maahir tha. I love cleanliness." That amazing response for all the right reasons ended up winning a lot of hearts. But coming back to the source of this story, Hema in a recent interview said that "I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well,” I personally feel working on her sweeping skills between now and then could really help her not repeat history.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri turns into inspiration: