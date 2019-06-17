In Com Staff June 17 2019, 8.06 pm June 17 2019, 8.06 pm

The Indian Lion King

Yesterday was not just any other Sunday because well, India was playing Pakistan in the ICC cricket world cup, and it was also Father’s day. And in the spirit these two huge events, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a picture of himself with his son Arayan on Instagram. It wasn’t a selfie or just another generic picture but in fact, the father-son duo was showing their back to the camera wearing the Indian cricket jersey with Mufasa and Simba written on it. The picture passed off as an adorable moment but little did everyone know that it was an Easter egg. Because just this morning Disney film India broke the news of Shah Rukh and Aryan dubbing the voices for Mufasa and Simba in the upcoming Hindi version of The Lion King. Surprisingly enough this is not the first time they are dubbing together because almost 15 years ago For Pixar’s The Incredibles, Shah Rukh Khan was the voice of Mr Lajawab and Aryan lent his voice for Mr.Lajawab’s son Tez. Anyway, The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau is all set to release next month on July 19 and apart from Hindi, it will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. I wonder if after this film releases will Shah Rukh’s King Khan tag evolve to Lion King Khan.

Madhu Chopra’s Birthday

Most often we don’t know anything about a certain celebrity’s parents unless you know nepotism but in the case of Priyanka Chopra, almost everyone knows about how close she is to her parents who have stood by her through thick and thin. Yesterday was a special day for Priyanka on two accounts. One being her mother Madhu Chopra’s 61st birthday and it was father’s day as well. Considering the fact that one of her tattoos is ‘daddy’s little girl’ we know how much her father meant to her. So yesterday PC posted a picture of her mom and herself on Instagram and wrote “Best birthday girl ever. I love you. Thank you for being my rock.” And since Nick Jonas is also a part of the family he made it a point to wish his mother in law by sharing a picture of his with Madhu and wrote Happy birthday Madhumalati I love you. The power couple also made sure they remember Priyanka’s late father Dr Ashok Chopra on Father’s Day. And while the global icon wrote a heartwarming tearjerker caption for daddy dearest, Nick while wishing is own dad also thanked his late father-in-law for bringing an incredible woman like Priyanka Chopra into this world.

India vs Pakistan – World Cup

It’s highly unlikely that you don’t know about India’s victory against Pakistan yesterday in the ICC cricket world cup. It wasn’t just talk of the town but talk of the country and pretty much every other place which is familiar with cricket. India’s victory was much hoped for and the men in blue delivered just and needless to say, the losing side wasn’t happy, particularly Shoaib Akhtar, a former Pakistan bowler. In fact, his eleven-minute rant on his YouTube channel can be turned into a fun game. All you got to do is pick a beverage of your liking and drink it every time he says ‘brainless’ or something along those lines. Disclaimer – Swig at your own risk though because Shoaib evidently couldn’t wrap his head around yesterday’s match or rather he couldn’t help but blatantly point out the poor captaincy and management of the team. Now just to give you an idea about what he said, here goes “This was not a World Cup match, it was like the Champions Trophy. Whatever mistakes India did in the Champions Trophy [final] the same mistakes were repeated by Pakistan in this match. In the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli put Pakistan to bat on a good track. Today Pakistan did the same thing,” And then he went on to say “I cannot understand how a person can be so brainless. Sarfaraz didn’t even think that we are not a side that can chase. You know the fact that your strength is not batting but bowling. When you won the toss, you won half the match. But what did you do? You tried to lose the match from there. Yet again brainless captaincy, brainless management and at the same time, there was no thinking, and only one-dimensional players coming out to bat,” Oh I would love to just tell you the whole thing but you have to watch it for yourself. And coming to the main man Sarfaraz, first he turned into a meme for yawing on the field and now this, I wonder how he’s going to respond to all of it.

Virat Kohli:

I’m sure while watching any sport or movie, the thought of being friends with a certain player or actor would’ve crossed your mind because that would mean free passes/tickets to the event. Well, you might have to think again because if you’re friends with Virat Kohli, you still won’t get a free match pass. In a recent press conference when he was asked about this, even though he was smiling throughout, he sounded serious with his words. And those exact words were “If you are leaving for such tournaments, you should tell people before. My friends asked me if they could come by for the match, I told them ‘Don’t ask me! If you want to come, do stop by, otherwise, everyone has TVs at home and can watch the match there, once you start organizing for tickets and passes there’s no end to them! That information spreads and two becomes three and three becomes six and it keeps counting. We get a set number of tickets for each game, if someone has a family, they usually accommodate them. You need to look out for those things, but I like it when people don’t ask me for passes,” So there you have it. I don’t know about the other players of Team India, but unless you’re part of Virat’s family you’ll have to definitely buy your own ticket.

GOT

In two days, it will be exactly a month since Game of Thrones officially came to an end. And this end introduced a clear divide in the fan base with some liking how the show concluded while the others not so much. A lot of this disappointment was to do with how some of the biggest characters died and this list obviously included the death of the evil queen Cersei Lannister played by Lena Headey who’s character died in the arms of her brother/lover Jamie Lannister after being crushed under a falling building. Throughout the series, there have been many theories about her death, one being her little brother that is Tyrion Lannister killing her, another one inclined towards Arya Stark since Cersei was on her kill list. But death by bricks came across as anti-climatic and Lena agreed to it by saying “I will say I wanted a better death, obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb,” But one of the major arguments has been that an anti-climatic death was the whole point since it signified that such a powerful queen’s downfall was so radical that she couldn’t even get a glorious death. All said and done, considering how massive Game of Thrones is worldwide, these kinds of debates and arguments will continue for years to come. And just in case you miss seeing the evil queen’s face, you can watch Lena in a film called ‘The Flood’ which is about an immigration officer and an asylum seeker. Although you might have to wait for a little since the initial release is going to be in Ireland on June 21.