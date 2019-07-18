Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana gets surprised by wife Tahira Kashyap in the most adorable way!

Bollywood

Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur tags Mahesh Bhatt as a 'ringmaster’ in his latest post

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Akshay KumarArjun RampalBollywooddharmeshEmmys 2019EntertainmentGabriella DemetriadesGame Of Thronesjoe jonasMission MangalNithya MenenPriyanka Choprapriyanka chopra achievementsPriyanka Chopra birthdaypriyanka chopra birthday 2019priyanka chopra cake cuttingRahul shettyRemo D'souzaSansa StarkSharddha KapoorSharman JoshiSonakshi SinhaSophie TurnerSophie Turner Joe Jonas honeymoonTaapsee PannuVarun DhawanVidya Balan
nextSuper 30: Hrithik Roshan's transformation as Anand Kumar is super impressive, video inside

within