Bollywood Quickies 18th July 2019: Arjun Rampal blessed with a baby boy, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal trailer out, PC cuts her first birthday cake and more...

In Com Staff July 18 2019, 8.02 pm July 18 2019, 8.02 pm

Hey guys, welcome to In.com’s Quickies. Let’s get started.

Arjun Rampal – First Child:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades met during a T20 tournament, fell in love and now they’ve got some good news. And by good news I mean, they have been blessed with a baby boy. Yes! Last evening Gabriella was admitted at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai due to labour pain but it was worth it because they now have little munchkin in their life. And in order to show their love and support Gabriella’s parents have flown down from South Africa to be with their darling daughter and grandchild and it’s even more special since it’s her first baby, unlike Arjun who already has two daughters, 17-year-old Mahikaa and 14-year-old Myra with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Anyway, his daughters in a bunch of viral pictures were spotted visiting the hospital to greet their stepbrother. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror Arjun had stressed how important it was for his daughters to accept his new relationship by saying “It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked” So looks like everything is working out for him which is great. On behalf of in.com, congratulations to the lovely couple just in case you’re listening and please share a picture of your beautiful baby boy soon!

Mission Mangal Trailer:

Akshay Kumar is currently busy filming for his cop drama Sooryavanshi but before that, we will be seeing him in Mission Mangal. The film is based on India’s first interplanetary expedition, the Mars Orbiter Mission and dedicated to everyone working in ISRO. The teaser trailer released some time ago and the hype train was boarding within a few hours after that. All the fans were eagerly waiting and super excited for the official trailer which is finally out! Apart from Akshay, the stellar cast involves Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari. And with such names, it’s really hard to keep calm. But looks like the wait was worth it because the trailer is well received so far. Bollywood’s Khiladi really knows how work the crowd because hours before the release of the official trailer on his Instagram he posted a Behind the scenes picture of him and the main cast and each of them were spotted with their respective designations in the film. You can find this picture on Akki’s IG and in.com as well. Nevertheless, directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is going to hit the silver screens next month on 15th August, India’s Independence day.

Street Dancer 3D:

Varun Dhawan is dancing away to glory. The reason for it? He is busy rehearsing and filming for his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. He plays an Indian dancer brought up in London and his character being a dancer requires him to work on his dance skill pretty much every day. And he’s been taking it very seriously to the point that not even an injury can stop him. Yeah, that’s how dedicated he is. Recently, even after twisting his knee during a rehearsal session with Remo D’Souza he just continued dancing. A source revealed to Mumbai mirror that Varun has been working on getting some difficult Bhangra steps correctly. And this is in addition to other dance forms such as Urban and street hip-hop. Anyway, he twisted his left knee but refused to take any breaks despite that. All he did was get it taped to support the muscles and then carried on. That really shows a great amount of perseverance. Kudos to him for that. However, actors getting injured on set or rehearsals is not new. Recently it happened to Siddharth Roy Kapoor while shooting an intense scene for Kalank, it happened to Alia Bhatt while she was filming an action scene for her upcoming movie Brahmasta, and the list goes on. But all this is part of the game and them braving through it just to provide entertainment to the viewers is highly commendable.

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday:

One of the biggest global icons turned 37 today. It’s Priyanka Chopra’s birthday and she has a lot and by a lot, I mean plenty and more to be happy about it considering everything that she’s achieved so far. Be it a national award for her acting skills or being recognized as an international singer, she has been dominating various industries like a boss. Even though she hasn’t posted anything herself, her fans have managed to get a hold of a video that is currently making the rounds online. In the video, there is a three-tier cake being brought in for the actress on a film set while everyone present is singing happy birthday to her. It’s really sweet and we are assuming that this video is from the present year. Anyway, it’s insane to list down her achievements but here’s her career timeline in a nutshell. She won the Miss World Pageant in 2000. 3 years later first appeared on the silver screen in the film The Hero: Love story of a spy, and then consistently grew as an actress and gave some really memorable performances in films like Fashion, Barfi, Saat Khoon Maaf, to name a few. Last year she was named among the 100 most powerful women in the world. Got featured in Variety’s list of the 500 most influential business leaders in the world. Ranked first on the Hollywood Reporter’s ranking of global celebrity social media climbers. And after an extremely successful career in Bollywood, she made her mark internationally as well, with her Hollywood debut in Baywatch and starring in the American TV show Quantico. That is one hell of a resume. More power to you PC and on behalf of everyone at in.com, wishing you a super duper happy birthday. Hope you have many many many more.

