In Com Staff June 18 2019, 7.47 pm June 18 2019, 7.47 pm

Bramhastra

One of the much-spoken projects of Bollywood has been Brahmastra which is currently in the production phase. Last month the entire team, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in Varanasi to film the latest schedule. But according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Alia suffered a health scare recently and ever since the shooting has come to standstill. And as per the sources, Ranbir and Alia for the next three days were supposed to shoot a song but that schedule fell through the post the female lead’s sickness. The official statement of the source to the tabloid was “Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song.” Reportedly she will also be undergoing some kind of treatment in Mumbai before they get back on the set, however, Alia’s appearance at the Mumbai airport yesterday didn’t really give that kind of a vibe since she was not only looking fit and fine but her fashion game was strong too. To add to this confusion, Ranbir and Alia both exited the airport together but parted ways right after. So looks like all of this reported information will have to be passed off as a speculation for now until there is an official word from the concerned people. But if it the news is true then get well soon Alia.

Sania Mirza

It has barely been two days since India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in ICC cricket world cup. And while Indians couldn’t be happier about it, the players of the Pakistan team have been facing some serious heat off the field as well. Their fans were extremely disappointed with the outcome and blamed the defeat on lots of things like the fitness of the players and the captain’s zero interest in the game especially after he was caught yawning on the field during a live broadcast. Another backlash they faced was because of a video that went viral. It had Sania Mirza, her husband Shoaib Malik and a bunch of other Pakistani cricketers at a Sheesha place allegedly a night before the World Cup tournament. And for some weird reason, the hostility of that video was extended towards Sania Mirza by Pakistani actress Veena Malik. On Twitter, she criticized Sania for taking her infant baby to a Sheesha place and also visiting a place that serves unhealthy food which isn’t good for her better half as a cricketer. Clearly, the ace tennis player did not take this well and tweeted back “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business because I think I care about my son a lot more than anyone else does. Secondly, I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor I am their mother or principal or teacher.”And considering his wife and kid was involved, quite understandably Shoaib Malik also stepped in and through a tweet requested media and all his fan to maintain privacy and respect in regards to his family. You know, the friendly on-field rivalry is one thing but including families and children is just not cool.

Salman Khan’s home theatre

Salman Khan is known for a lot of things but something that as always topped that list is how close he is to his family or Khan-daan if I may. That is also the reason why he does not live in some fancy luxurious bungalow but rather in a humble apartment in Bandra. And while a lot of people from Bollywood have a personalized theatre at home with some really fancy decor, Bhai prefers comfort in his home theatre over anything else. Now, this might seem out of the blue but his home theatre transpired on one of his latest Instagram posts which is a video of him celebrating his nephew Yohan’s birthday. The space there are in is quite spacious, to begin with, it has a huge television screen and a lot of bean bags scattered around the place. So it’s safe to assume that this is the place where the entire Khan-daan watches Bhai and the fellow Bhai ka movies. In fact speaking of his residence, in the past, he has stated that “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way.”And this ‘I would not have it any other way’ seems to be extending to his latest release Bharat as well considering it is currently moving towards the 200 crore mark at the box office. Given that video and Bharat’s collection, Bhai seems to be in a good place right now.

Nach Baliye 9

There are certain shows that regardless of you having watched them or not, you would have definitely heard about it. Nach Baliye is one such show and its latest season that is season 9 is making a lot more noise than usual. A big reason is that this reality dance franchise is being produced by Salman Khan for the first time and another reason is because of the so-called jodis performing on the show. A controversial couple is making the headlines for being approached to tango together. Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia. Now I said controversial because they were lovers from the past. To get more light or this, in.com got in touch with Urvashi and she said “I would not like to comment if I am teamed up with him or not. These are just speculations. You guys know that I love to surprise all. Toh jisko jo sochna hai who soche.” We then asked her if the surprise involves an appearance with her ex-husband she said: “You will see me with my next (future boyfriend) on the show for sure." In.com then contacted Anuj for a confirmation and he responded with a text message that read “I have nothing to say on this. I am sorry.” The same was then informed to Urvashi and she responded by saying "Woh Bechara meri waje se pareshaan ho chukka hai ." She was also candid about her keeping in touch with Anuj when she said “Yes. I believe in co-existence. After all, you are adults and not 15-year-olds.” If you're not a fan of Big Boss then let me tell you that this will be Urvashi's second reality show. In fact, she shed some light on this as well by saying “I was approached multiple times for the show, however, I didn’t take it up, kyunki mere paas koi baliye nahi tha, aur in fact ab bhi nahi hai.” On the whole, a lot of back and forth going on here and I guess we all will get some clarity on Urvashi's status through Nach Baliye 9.

Chahal TV

The Indian cricket team stands out when it comes to international cricket but digging a little deeper, we can find Hardik Pandya standing out within the team itself. Apart from playing some quality and world-class cricket Pandya is known from some fascinating hairstyles and not to forget his bling quotient which is quite literal! In the latest episode of Chahal TV, our super funny host Yuzvendra Chahal got candid on the team bus with Hardik. He sat beside the all-rounder and bombarded him with some shiny questions. Chahal noticed that Pandya had a lot of diamonds on him. A necklace, a locket, and a diamond ring as well. Pandya gave a bit more insight on the ring by saying “This is specially made for the World Cup. There’s a bat and a ball. I’ve only made the ball’s seam black – it’s usually black,” explained Hardik, before the cheeky Chahal interjected, “Taaki nazar na lage! (So that you don’t get the bad eye).” After a fun little banter, Hardik thanked Chahal for hosting him on his show. It's amazing that these players are enjoying equally on and off the field. India's next match is on June 22 against Afghanistan. And their chances of winner look super high considering India is currently third on the table and Afghanistan is right at the bottom.