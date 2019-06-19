Bollywood Quickies 19th June: Feud intensifies between Rangoli Chandel and Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner and more...

Rangoli Chandel

It’s not always rainbows and sunshine when it comes to Bollywood celebrities. There are a few who have a bitter sweet relationship with one another while some are just bitter. Like the feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut that goes all the way back to 2010 when they worked together in the film Kites and then 3 years later in Krrish 3. That’s when the rumours of the two getting close transpired and after Hrithik separated from his wife, claims of Kangana being the reason behind it spread like a wildfire. Of course, both of them had their own versions of the truth. But now, cut to 2019 and the focus has shifted to Sunaina who happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s sister. And in a recent series of tweets by Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, there are claims of Sunaina Roshan being physically assaulted by her own family. Allegedly Sunaina has been crying to Kangana and asking her for help but the queen actress does not know what to do. Rangoli also claims that she’s bringing this to light only at Sunaina’s request and has a proof for all of this in the form of call recordings and messages. When in.com got in touch with Rangoli about it and requested for access she said that all the details will come out at the right time. The tweets contain some major accusations, so let’s just hope that Rangoli isn’t bluffing because otherwise, she will have to deal with some serious consequences. Anyway, you can find the details on Rangoli’s twitter account or a compiled version on in.com.

Malaika Arora Khan

Do you know about the third battle of Panipat which was fought between Ahmed Shah Abdali and the Marathas? It’s absolutely alright if you don’t because thanks to director Ashutosh Gowariker his next film is all about that and is called Panipat: The great betrayal. But that’s not what this update is about. It’s to do with Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao who will be played by Arjun Kapoor. But playing a warrior is not an easy task which Arjun seems to realize because in his recent Instagram post he can be seeing training hard to get that warrior look going for him. In the caption, he also shared his transformation story and his battle with obesity as a child. And in order to encourage him, girlfriend Malaika Arora commented on the post not once, not twice but thrice. No, it wasn’t three different comments but the same comment thrice. Damn, looks like she’s super super super supportive of her boo! I’m just kidding, but on a serious note, it’s nice to see couples who are so fond of each other and in this case, it’s even more amazing since Malaika herself is one of the fittest and finest celebrities in Bollywood. But coming back to the film, apart from Arjun Kapoor it’s also got Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, and Kriti Sanon. The wait isn’t too long because Panipat is slated to release this year on 6 December

Picture Perfect

She might not have done a whole lot of films in the west but Deepika Padukone sure is a global icon. Be it MET Gala or Cannes or pretty much any red carpet event, if she walks it, she ends up breaking the internet, in a very fashionable way I must add. And she has done it once again, this time in New York where she was spotted gracing the Presbyterian Hospital Youth Anxiety Centre Dinner which happens to be a fundraising dinner organized once a year. Now, Deepika’s presence by herself is enough to do wonders but one particular picture took it to a whole new level where she is posing along with American supermodel Kendall Jenner. In a picture shared by Deepika’s stylist, these two sensations looked supremely ecstatic. While Kendall looked gorgeous as usual in her mustard body fit dress, Deepika was oozing gorgeousness wearing a jet black suit and open hair. You can check out the stunning picture on in.com.

Ranveer Singh

Yesterday was an extremely memorable day for ace cricketer Kapil Dev who celebrated the 36th anniversary of one of the greatest innings of his life as well as in the history of cricket. Back the 1983 cricket world cup, when India was batting against Zimbabwe, 4 wickets were down and they managed to score only 9 runs. But that’s when Kapil Dev walked to the pitch and ended up making 175 not out which led to a victory and also eventually helped India in lifting the world cup for the very first time. And so Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83 paid tribute to that historic moment by sharing Kapil’s picture from that innings on his Instagram story. He also wrote that it was perhaps the greatest innings ever and also how it stood the test of time which makes complete sense since there is no official video recording of that innings as BBC was on strike that day. However, the moment has been passed on by spectators and fondly remembered by cricket lovers to this day. But on the bright side, we hopefully might see a dramatized version of that in the film ’83 which is currently being filmed in England and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Priyanka Chopra

The likes of Priyanka Chopra need no introduction. Her talent and reputation precede her. But ever since she got hitched to singer Nick Jonas, more than anything else their PDA ends up making the headlines almost every single day. And don’t get me wrong, because I don’t think anyone is complaining. In fact, Nickyanka’s love is constantly blooming and her latest Instagram post will help me standby that fact. The mushy selfie is well quite standard but the caption is what stands out. It reads 'That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation' So that explains the mushiness. But for all of you who don’t follow her on Instagram, just a day before this picture, Priyanka shared how proud she was of Nick Jonas and his brothers since their album Happiness begins topped the Billboard Top 200 charts. So yeah looks like there’s a lot of happiness indeed. And speaking of happy, months of speculations have come to an end because apparently Priyanka had been closely working with the Madame Tussauds team on a certain project since last year and the fans were desperate to find out what it was. And just yesterday, Madame Tussauds London uncovered its first ever figure of Priyanka. Sharing about the same she said “I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London’s team has been so much fun. It’s incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favorite cities in the world,” So there you go. The desi girl can now be found in Videsh at all times.