Bollywood Quickies 21st June, 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in NY, Kalki Koechlin reveals about her character in Sacred Games 2, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good News suffered a mishap and more…

In Com Staff June 21 2019, 8.04 pm June 21 2019, 8.04 pm

Welcome to In.com’s Quickies and the knights of the around table. The news that goes around the table that is. We're here to take you on this medieval journey of gossip and entertainment. Ok fine, it’s not medieval. Quite modern actually. Anyway, let’s begin.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sees the return of Hina Khan

Kasauti Zindagii Kay fans rejoice! For the fans who were super distraught that Hina Khan, who plays Komolika, left the show, she is back and fully ready to help the TRP of the daily soap skyrocket. And not only is she back in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, but her return seems like it’s going to cause quite the tremor in the tv show seeing as the preview of the June 21st episode sees Komolika sharing Anurag’s important documents with Mr Bajaj, who is played by Karan Singh Grover. And when Mr. Bajaj mentions that the documents can ruin her husband’s life, she’s all for it. Plus there are a lot more interesting gaps that need to be filled, such as how she is still alive after having fallen off a terrace and how she managed to make a comeback from that. So all you fans out there, sit tight with bated breath to see how things pan out in the upcoming episode of this juicy soap.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good News Boats undergoes some bad news

Everything that big celebrities touch these days become sacred and valuable. Whether it’s a napkin they used or a lock of their hair, or even a boat their famous behinds happened to touch if only for a little while. News has just sprung up that a boat that Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor happened to use while shooting for their upcoming movie Good News has some bad news to share. Apparently, the boat suffered a mishap and now this epic historical item of the utmost celebrity value will never be the same because the pipe like pontoon under the boat broke and it tilted. Oh, the horror. But fret not, luckily the two actors weren’t on the boat when this happened. They just happened to use this boat possibly sometime in April 2019 during their shoot, after which it acquired celebrity status. The actual victims were two Madh Island residents named Narendra Kumar and Sameer Tendolkar who nearly drowned on their way to Versova while on the boat. Neither of them knew how to swim, but luckily they were both rescued unharmed. As for the movie Good News, its premise reportedly revolves around a couple that struggles with pregnancy and the ways they find to cope with the same.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat head to New York together

It seems like Bollywood celebrities these days certainly have their priorities in order, with a majority of them choosing family reunions as their desired form of vacation when taking a break from their hectic shooting schedules. Saifeena are on a family vacation, and so are the Bachchans. And now the Kapoor family is all set to have a big family reunion in New York. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt are in the Big Apple to meet Ranbir’s mama and papa Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Alia wanted to take a break from her hectic schedule since she’s been shooting simultaneously for Sadak 2 and Brahmastra. And since Ranbir happened to be craving a meet up with his family, who happen to be in a happening vacation spot like New York, they probably decided to kill two birds with one stone and jet set off to the Big Apple together. This isn’t the first time Alia’s been a part of the family reunion either. Turns out she was part of the family bash for 2019s New year celebration where Neetu Singh shared a family picture on Instagram that included her. And this time Ranbir’s sister Riddhima is going to be there too, so it looks like Alia has happily become an integral part of the Kapoor family.

The Jonas Brothers’ first Latin music collaboration is out

The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took a long 6 year gap before reuniting. And now that they’re back together, they’re churning out song after song. First their single Sucker, then the single Cool, then a few weeks ago they dropped their new album Happiness Begins, and now they’re back and mixing things up a bit with their first Latin music collaboration titled Runaway. And they’re showing off a bit of their language skills too with a few Spanish words being sung by the Brothers in the video. For the collaborations, they’re keeping things fresh yet grounded at the same time, with Daddy Yankee already being quite a name in showbiz, and Sebastián Yatra and Natti Natasha being artists who are well on their way to becoming famous. As for the music video, it’s all about the colourful and Over The Top outfits and has quite a millennial feel to it. All in all looks like the song has the makings of a winner. Let’s see if it tops the charts as their two singles and album did.

Kalki Koechlin reveals a few details on her Sacred Games 2 character

Netflix’s Sacred Games was quite a hit, to say the least, and effortlessly cruised on to become one of the most watched shows on the digital platform. That was season 1. Fans have been desperately awaiting the release of season 2, and after much waiting, June 28th was announced as the release date. But suddenly dark storm clouds appeared over the light of this news and due to the busy schedule of the stars in the tv show, the release date has been pushed forward a few months to possibly the end of August. Bummer, but what to do. As for season 2’s cast, apart from Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, there will be new additions that include Shahid Khan and Kalki Koechlin. And recently at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, Kalki Koechlin spilt a few beans on her character from the show. Not very many beans at all mind you, but something is better than nothing at all right? She basically said that there are going to be interesting plots and turns in this season, and her character’s name is Batya and she works in the ashram with Guruji, which is Pankaj Tripathi's character. The second season will also see Nawazuddin’s Ganesh Gaitonde seeking refuge in Kenya and becoming a crime lord. So lots to look forward to!