Bollywood Quickies 22nd July 2019: Taapsee Pannu's reply to Rangoli Chandel, Shah Rukh Khan on working with Aryan, Sacred Games 2 photoshoot and many more...

Singer Shirley Setia to make her Bollywood debut with Abhimanyu Dassani:

For Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, and singer Shirley Setia, their scores in Bollywood right now are 1 and 0 respectively. Abhimanyu made his not-so-big Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, an unconventional debut choice but one that helped him earn a reasonable amount of praise for his performance. And it’s possible that this performance, or maybe just the fact that he’s a star kid, helped him bag his next film, an action entertainer titled Nikamma, that will be helmed by Baaghi director Sabbir Khan. Singer Shirley Setia’s score in Bollywood, however, is still zero. But it looks like that’s going to change with Nikamma, where she will begin her new journey in Bollywood alongside Abhimanyu and under the directorship of Sabbir. Sabbir seems to be quite well versed with launching newbies too. In 2014, he launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in his film Heropanti. And while the film didn’t do amazingly well, Tiger and Kriti’s careers took off regardless. Now let’s see if he brings the same kind of career luck to Abhimanyu and Shirley as well.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about working with his son Aryan Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan seems to be quite a carbon copy of him in every way. In terms of physical resemblance, they look like a before and after ad for an anti-aging cream. And after the father-son duo both lent their voices for the Hindi version of the live-action remake of The Lion King, it turns out their voices have an uncanny similarity as well, to the point where they had to redo a scene since they both sounded so alike. In the movie as well, the duo played father and son with SRK’s voice as Mufasa and Aryan’s as Simba, and Shah Rukh Khan is rather overjoyed to have worked with his eldest son. He said when they did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine years old, and it was very sweet to hear his voice, and even now, with The Lion King, for him, it’s an amazing bonding time with Aryan. For a busy superstar like SRK who probably doesn’t get as much time with his family as he would like, I suppose there’s nothing like having them on set with him to get in some decent quality time. Apart from SRK and Aryan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shreyas, Sanjay Mishra, and Asrani also lent their voices for the Hindi version.

Sacred Games 2, a photoshoot of peace:

The last thing possible between the characters of a thriller series like Sacred Games is the dreaded P-word. You know, the two-finger sign? I’m talking about peace if you still haven’t deciphered my hints. Yes, peace is perfectly preposterous amongst persons of such a problematic predisposition. I suppose a well put together alliteration doesn’t help the cause much either. But there is one solution that could bring about the occurrence of peace, if only for a little while. And coincidentally, it starts with the letter P too. Photoshoot! Netflix just put up an awesome ultra-glam photo from a photoshoot, featuring team Sacred Games 2, i.e. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna. And the caption showed how on point and top-shelf their social media game is. It said ‘A rare picture of everyone getting along. We are going to cherish it until #SacredGames2 begins.’ And the photo brought quite a change from the show’s usual mood, with a Mumbai of the ‘70s theme that transformed the familiar gritty characters into suave, fashionable ones. There’s even a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot that you definitely need to check out on In.com.

Taapsee Pannu finally breaks her silence on Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel’s comments:

In the world of chemistry, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel can be likened to extremely reactive elements while Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is quite the opposite and can probably be likened to Mr. Freeze for her chill demeanour. Without the villainous personality of course. Rangoli Chandel recently called Taapsee Pannu out on Twitter, referring to her as a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. And why? Because soon after the trailer for Judgmental Hai Kya released, Taapsee took to Twitter to applaud it, but didn’t mention Kanagana’s name, nor her co-star Rajkummar Rao for that matter, in her tweet of praise. See what I mean about unprovoked reactions? And while Taapsee remained tight-lipped about the episode all these days, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror recently, she revealed that she chose to stay mum because she didn’t want to give any ‘mileage’ to Rangoli. She even stopped a few other close friends from the industry from retorting for the same reason. However, Taapsee’s friend and Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap did end up commenting and told Rangoli that her comments made no sense, were really desperate and that she went too far. I wonder if that will finally keep Rangoli quiet or if she’s just taking time to come up with comments against Anurag now. So be vigilant and brace yourself, Mr. Anurag Kashyap. Cos a storm might be a-brewin’.

