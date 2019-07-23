Bollywood Quickies 23rd July 2019: Aditya Seal teams up with Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan praises Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar's motivating speech and many more...

In Com Staff July 23 2019, 8.17 pm July 23 2019, 8.17 pm

Hello and welcome to in.com's Quickies. Let’s dive right into your daily dose of entertainment for today.

Koena Mitra sentenced to six months in jail:

Here’s some oddly disturbing news for you. Turns out Bollywood actor Koena Mitra was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, in a cheque bouncing case dating back to 2013. The case was registered against Koena in accordance with a complaint lodged by a model named Poonam Sethi in 2013. And following this, Koena was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakhs to the complainant Poonam Sethi. At the Andheri Metropolitan court in Mumbai, Magistrate Ketaki Chavan rejected the actor’s arguments, which included her claim that Sethi could not afford to lend her Rs 22 lakh. Koena also stated that her lawyer wasn’t present in the court during the final argument, so the order was passed without her side of the argument being presented in the court. She further went on to say that her lawyers are currently working on a challenge plea which is expected to take place next month. In an interview with In.com, she said right now she doesn't have anything to say except that it's a fraud case and she is being framed.

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Tiger Shroff:

Working with your childhood idol is a standard dream that most of us have right? Sadly, only a few of us actually manage to do it. Tiger Shroff happens to be one of those lucky ones. The Baaghi 2 actor has come together with his all-time-inspiration Hrithik Roshan for the first time in their upcoming action film War, the teaser of which recently hit the internet. Tiger has been gushing about Roshan in multiple interviews and now, Mr. Roshan has opened up about sharing the screen space with him. He said he feels that words won’t do justice to describe Tiger’s talent, and in a recent interview with DNA, Hrithik was all praises for Tiger by saying, “I have had a blast shooting for this film with Tiger. Anything that I say about him will be less. My words won't do justice to the kind of talent he possesses.” Wow, what a day, to have your idol praise you like that. Tiger must be so elated right now.

Actor Aditya Seal comes on board for Kiara Advani’s film Indoo Ki Jawani:

After the smashing success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has been pretty busy movie-wise. The actor, who is presently working on Good News, a movie starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, will be appearing in a new age comedy titled Indoo Ki Jawani. The Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta will also bring us a fresh on-screen pairing since Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal has just come on board to play the male lead. Although Aditya's Bollywood debut happened with Tum Bin 2 in 2016, he rose to prominence after he played Manav, the antagonist in Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film. Indoo Ki Jawani revolves around Indoo, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad and her adventure with dating apps which eventually becomes a mess, but a funny one, so don’t worry. Aditya was also asked if he ever explored popular dating apps in real life. He says he did, but all that swiping left, swiping right and matching with people freaked him out and he deleted the app in three days. Turns out he didn’t like the experience because it made him feel like a piece of fresh meat. As for Kiara, she said she’s never used dating apps before but her friends have. Well, looks like we have two complete newbies to the dating app world, doing a movie that revolves around dating apps. This is going to be quite an interesting movie.

Akshay Kumar responds to fan’s old photo of him:

In the age of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, it has become a lot more convenient for fans to connect to the stars they like and get photographs and basically get themselves some fan paraphernalia. But remember that time before social media and hashtags? Where all one could do was to ask them for autographs and send them letters with the neatest handwriting you could possibly muster? So a fan of Akshay Kumar just took us back to that era and took to Twitter to recall a letter he had sent to Akshay, over two decades ago, in 1997. Even back in the 90s, I’m sure actors were flooded with fan mail. But Akshay still made it a point to reply, and even sent a photograph of himself along with a list of his upcoming releases. What a sweet, sweet celebrity he is. As for Akshay’s response to the photo, he said “good old days of fan mail”. Just warms the heart doesn’t it?

The new poster of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ Saaho is all romance: