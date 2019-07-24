Bollywood Quickies 24th July: Sonakshi Sinha opens up on her co-star, Rishi Kapoor's family reaction on his diagnosis,Salman Khan wasn't the first choice for Dabangg and more...

Rishi Kapoor’s Family’s Reaction to his illness:

Rishi Kapoor’s health has been a constant topic of discussion for months now. Almost a year ago, along with his wife Neetu Kapoor, he was flown to New York for treatment. Initially, no one from his family informed that Rishi had been diagnosed with cancer but once the news broke, his fans and colleagues alike wished for his speedy recovery. In fact, many celebrities visited him in the hospital as well. Fortunately, everything went well and he is now cancer-free but he has to stay in New York for another month for his treatment to get over since he is still in remission. However, in a recent conversation with Times of India, Rishi Kapoor recalled the last couple of months of his life. He said "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually," He also revealed as the significance of time by saying “In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC. I am planning to go to the Hamptons tomorrow, it’s about three hours’ drive from here. For the first time in nine months, I’ll be taking a break and going to the beach. Thankfully my children, friends, family and well-wishers are with me," All said and done, I’m sure not just his family but everyone who knows him is relieved and happy. And Bollywood eagerly awaits his return because once he’s back, Mr Kapoor will begin working on a family comedy directed by Hitesh Bhatia and this film will mark his reunion with Juhi Chawla.

Ranbir and Alia tying the knot? Exclusive:

While we’re on the topic of Rishi Kapoor coming back home soon, apparently a source earlier told IANS that he wants to get back to Mumbai as soon as he can because he has a wedding to plan. Whose wedding you ask? His son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s. That’s right, after speculations made some serious rounds, the news of the two getting hitched next year has arrived. According to SpotboyE, Alia is getting married to Ranbir next year and is super excited about it. So much so that she has decided on what she wants to wear and has appointed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design her shaadi outfit. Who interestingly enough has done the same for Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. For obvious reasons, the news spread like wildfire and in.com got in touch with Alia’s side of the family for confirmation. The first call was made to uncle Mukesh Bhatt who said "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Next on the list was her cousin Rahul Bhatt who responded by saying, "Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it." Lastly Alia’s parent’s Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were contacted but unfortunately, their phones were unavailable. But if the reports are true then the couple will tie the knot soon after Rishi Kapoor is back. And apart from the shaadi mandap, they will be seen together on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia’s upcoming films also include Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Inshallah with Salman Khan while Ranbir is going to be seen in Shamshera. So looks they both have a lot to look forward to in 2020, personally and professionally.

Dabangg – Salman Khan not the first choice:

When you hear the film Dabangg the first thing that comes to your mind is Salman Khan in Khaki. The fun-loving Robin hood cop Chulbul Pandey is one Bhai’s widely known and loved characters. So much so that he’s coming back in the third instalment of the franchise titled Dabangg 3 which is currently in the making. And much like the first two, this latest one is going to reassure you that Salman was meant to play the role but in an interview with Mumbai Mirror Arbaaz Khan has revealed that his brother was not the first choice and the director Abhinav Kashyap initially wanted to cast either Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda to play Chulbul Pandey. Yeah as crazy as that sounds, Arbaaz said "When Abhinav narrated the script to me, I asked him why he wasn’t offering me the role of the Robin Hood cop. But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, He was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey Ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place," And thank god for that, because it’s really hard to picture Irrfan and Randeep playing the iconic role. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg for the third time is going to hit the big screens at the end of this year on 20th December.

Dabangg 3 Exclusive:

Talking about Dabangg and the third instalment, in.com has some exclusive piece of information for you. There’s already a lot of buzz around it and one of the reasons for it is because Salman is launching a new face through this film. His good friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a bang or should I say Dabangg. And this makes the film’s lead actress Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo nostalgic. Talking to in.com, she said “I remember how I made my debut in Bollywood with Dabangg. Same is happening with Saiee. I am very happy that she is making her debut with this film. I think it will be wonderful for her. I have met her. I just have one scene with her. She is lovely. She is very young, and just like a baby.” I’m sure anyone in Sonakshi’s place would pretty much feel the same way. But apart from Saiee, the third instalment is going to have new introductions in terms of the cast. South Indian actor Sudeep is going to be the antagonist, and other stars such as Mahie Gill, Nikitin Dheer and Nawab Shah have also been given interesting roles. The first two Dabanggs apart from action and comedy are known to be high on music and the third one is going to carry forward the tradition. We will be seeing Warina Hussain shaking a leg in Munna Badnaam Hua while Mouni Roy will feature in Pandey Ji Seeti Reloaded. Looks like when you put everything together Dabangg 3 is going to be LIT AF!

