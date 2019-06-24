Bollywood Quickies 24th June: The Obamas meet The Clooneys, Sharukh Khan takes break to spend more family time, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh becomes his highest Bollywood opener and more...

BET Awards

Sunday, June 23rd, 2019, saw the BET awards take place, which is a ceremony held to celebrate African American and other American minorities in the field of acting, music, sports and other fields of entertainment. As you can guess, the awards event, which was held in Los Angeles, saw some of the most influential artists come together to put on an extravagant show and was broadcast across several channels including VH1 and MTV. The event saw performances by Hip Hop artist Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Migos, Little NAS and Billy Ray Cyrus, and H.E.R. among others. And apart from her performance, Cardi B, who had seven nominations, was also the biggest winner of the night after winning two big awards including Album of the Year and Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Nicely done, Cardi B. The artists honoured in the event included singer Mary J Blige who won the Lifetime Achievement Award and actor and comedian Tyler Perry won an Ultimate Icon Award. The rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle, who passed away earlier this year after he was shot, was honoured posthumously with the Humanitarian Award. And to mention a few of the other major winners, there was Beyonce, well obviously, Bruno Mars, Cardi B’s husband Offset, Singer and actor Donald Glover who’s also known as Childish Gambino, and even Snoop Dog who was awarded the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. I seriously doubt Snoop is into Gospel music, so it was probably the inspirational award that he won. And not to mention, Serena Williams also won the Sportswoman of the Year Award.

The Obama family meet George Clooney while vacationing in Europe

The life of a former United States President and his family is not too shabby, to say the least. Apart from being able to vacation at all the fancy places around the world, you also get to do things extra fancy. Like meeting all the different celebrities stationed around Europe. Oh, and going for a boat ride in Italy..in a suit! Former US President Barack Obama is currently vacationing across Europe with his wife Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha. And while they took a pit stop in Italy, they decided to meet up with actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. Barack Obama and George Clooney have been buddies for a while, and it shows seeing as both of them were seen sporting suits while taking a boat ride in Lake Como with their families. The Clooneys have their own place on the dock of Lake Como in Italy, so that must have worked out quite conveniently for all parties involved. The Obamas started their Euro trip after Sasha graduated from high school, and looks like they’ve been having themselves quite a vacation. The family visited veteran artist Bono, in his estate in Eze, France, and have been dining in many Michelin starred restaurants in the country, along with U2 artists Bono and The Edge who are good pals with Obama. And the former president even took his daughters sightseeing on Father’s day, to check out a world famous gothic palace built in the 1300s. What a way to live.

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be taking a break from movies for more family time

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood or the Badshah of Bollywood, whatever you like to call him, has been going at it non stop in the movie industry since 1992 when he debuted as an actor. And while he’s one of the most famous Bollywood stars ever, his last two consecutive films Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal flopped in the box office. And this usually eggs actors on to immediately take up more projects to break their losing streak and bring a winning movie to the table, but this time it actually led SRK to take the opposite decision. He said that usually when one film is coming to an end, he begins work on the next film very soon and gets involved within three to four months. However, this time over, he said his heart isn’t allowing him to do so and he feels that he should take time out to watch films, listen to stories, read more books, and spend time with his family. After all, his daughter is going to college and his son is about to finish his studies. However, fret not SRK fans, he and his son Aryan Khan are going to voice the characters of Mufasa and Simba respectively in the Hindi dub of Jon Favreau's The Lion King. So you can still get your dose of SRK in voice form at the very least.

Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah roast each other

Being an international sportsman usually keeps one pretty busy. With the constant training, and travelling and matches, you don’t have time for much else. So when you end up retiring from the sport, it ends up leaving a lot of time on your hands. Time that you don’t know what to do with. And therein comes the internet and the ever increasing world of trolling. Yuvraj Singh is one of those sportsmen who was super busy an international cricketer. But now, having announced his retirement from all international forms of cricket, it’s safe to say he has a little time on his hands. And he’s wasted no time in getting on the internet and kicking off his trolling career. The former Indian cricketer is well known for his leg pulling as it is. So when Jasprit Bumrah took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with an anti-acne wash, Yuvraj left a comment on Bumrah’s post saying he indeed has a lot of acne and needs to get rid of them now. Bumrah of course, being from the younger generation and well versed with trolling, was quite equipped to deal with Yuvi and gave him a beautiful comeback with a comment saying that he is aware of how Yuvi is looking for an anti-ageing cream to feel young and that he hopes Yuvi finds it soon. Nicely done, boys. That’s 1 point each to team Yuvi and team Bumrah. Let’s hope this sort of entertainment continues for our viewing pleasure.

