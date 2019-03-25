Bollywood Quickies 25th March 2019: Deepika's first look, Kesari at the Box Office, Jabra Fan, and more... In Com Staff March 25 2019, 7.36 pm March 25 2019, 7.36 pm

And the week just hit the restart button. It’s Monday when everyone is back in business, including the news. I’m Arjun and you’re listening to quickes brought to you by in.com. So let’s find out what’s new and making the headlines today.

Deepika Padukone’s first look for Chhapaak:

With the kind of films bollywood has been producing off late, it seems as though the industry is trying to redefine itself and prove that it’s capable of a lot more than just the typical love stories. And one of its latest projects seems to be heading that way. I’m not sure how many of you are aware of Laxmi Agarwal, but if you aren’t then well let me tell you who this exemplary woman is. She suffered from an acid attack at the age of 15 and after surviving that tragedy she is now a proud activist and a true inspiration. And that is exactly why, Deepika Padukone is going essay the role of this brave woman on the big screen in a film called Chaapaak which is going to be directed by Meghna Gulzar who has done an excellent job with movies like Talvar and Raazi. The first look of the film was shared by Deepika on social media and well all I can say is that the talent of the prosthetic team is very evident. And it’s clear that every detail has been accounted for including the jawline, because that’s was the most affected area of Laxmi’s face after the attack. Along with the look, Deepika has also revealed the name of her character which is Malti by saying it’s “a character that will stay with me forever” and the caption also had the date 10th January 2020 on it which is when this film is going to release. So with someone like Deepika Padukone in front of the camera and Meghna Gulzar behind it, I’m sure it’s safe to say that this is going to be super good and super inspiring.

There are quite a few people out there who just cannot be stopped. And the reason I’m saying this is because of Akahay Kumar and his latest film Kesari who was a victim of piracy on the very day of its release but even piracy could come in the way of our very own Khiladi. We know him and love him for the diverse roles that he plays and a lot of them in one way or another are high on patriotism. Be it in Holdiay or Baby or Airlift or Rustom and even Gold. In all the movies Akki is seen playing a proud Indian. Kesari is no different considering it revolves around a historical battle fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghans. Now we all know that actions speak louder that words but in this particular case, it’s the figures at the box office. While the first day’s collection was 21 crores, the second day followed with 17 crores, and the weekend was pretty much in the same range, making an approximate total of 78.25 crores at the box office just after 4 days of its release.

The other film that hit the silver screen on the same day as Kesari was Vasan Bala’s Mard ko dard nahi hotha but well it was nowhere close to Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster as it ended up collecting around 1.5 crore after the weekend.

But these crazy figures seem to only be the beginning for Kesari, since the collection is predicted to only grow in the coming week or rather weeks.

Be it in the world of entertainment or sports or politics, something that fuels the heart of celebrities across the spectrum is the love of the fans. Now, as we all know that the biggest T20 cricket league of India began its 12th season over the weekend, and it was a great start for the players representing Kolkata as they won their first match by six wickets after beating the Hyderabad boys. I’m sure apart from their hard work, playing at the home ground Eden Gardens definitely contributed to the victory. After the match got over, the owner of the team and the nation’s King Khan, went to meet Harshul Goenka, who is specially abled and a big fan of the team. He suffers from Cerebral Palsy and has been receiving tickets to all of Kolkata’s home matches since 2014. The team’s twitter account recently shared a video of Sharukh hugging Harshul who just couldn’t contain his excitement. Looks like Harshul is a prime example when it comes how much of a difference emotional and moral support can make in one’s life or an entire team for that matter.

Actor/Politician Radha Ravi suspended:

In this day and age, there is no doubt when it comes to knowing what women are capable of. Time and time again, they have proved themselves to be extraordinary in their respective fields but regardless of all that, unfortunately there are still some highly insecure and delusional men who are hardwired with patriarchy. And someone who seems to be topping that list at the moment is actor and politician Radha Ravi who slut shamed actress Nayanthara at the launch trailer of her latest film. His exact words were “"Nayanthara has acted as a ghost and as goddess Sita as well. Earlier, K R Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of a goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them,"

Radha Ravi is a member of the political party DMK and soon after passing this remark he was suspended by the party’s general secretary. The press note said “Actor Radha Ravi is being temporarily suspended from primary membership of the party and all party posts for breaching party discipline and acting in a manner that brings disrepute to the party”.

Given his constant male chauvinistic opinions and anti women comments, Radha ravi’s suspenision deserves to be made permanent and I hope he realizes soon enough that times have changed and he needs to change with it.

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 nearing we can see the political parties declaring candidates for various constituencies, including new memberships and interestingly enough quite a few of them are non-political figures but still have a strong mass appeal.

Apart from Mamata Banerjee who handed tickets to a gang of film starts, Cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently announced that he was joining the BJP party and even though there is no solid confirmation yet, Sapna Choudhary of Bigg Boss 11 fame is going to or has or will be joining Congress. I don’t know what the exact deal here is but looks like BJP’s MLA Surendra Singh had something to say about it and it’s was very pleasant. Now just before let you in on what he said it’s important for you to know that Sapna is a dancer by profession. Alright, so to paraphrase the MLA “Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi also belonged to the same profession in Italy. You should embrace Sapna just like your father that is Rajiv Gandhi did to your mother. The mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law will hail from the same culture and profession."

Well that escalated quickly and his comment was not appreciated by quite a few BJP supporters as well.

It’s clear that Sapna and Congress have turned into a messy affair especially after Congress leader Raj Babbar welcomed her on social media but Sapna told the reporters that she hadn’t joined any party. Her official statement was “I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party,”

Huh. Well like I said before, I don’t know what to make of this but I hope Congress does.

Well, that’s all for now from my end. My name is Arjun. Until next time.