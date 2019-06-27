Bollywood Quickies 27th June 2019: Jahnvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2, Vicky Kaushal to play Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Gully Boy at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and more...

Dostana 2

Just yesterday, filmmaker Karan Johar posted the announcement of a much-awaited sequel on his Instagram. It looks like after over a decade, the not so ordinary rom-com Dostana will return on the big screen but only this time it’s going to have Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and yet to be announced mystery man for the sequel. Back in 2008, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan gave the Indian audience a rather enjoyable gay comedy which back then seemed ahead of its time but was still well received. And now it’s time for the millennials to take over, Janhvi has managed to make people fall in love with her after her amazing debut performance in Dhadak and Kartik is someone girls and guys alike cannot get enough of. Be it Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 or Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety, people definitely want more of him. The sequel also marks the debut of Collin D’Cunha as a director who is also one of the writers for the film. Karan Johar evidently seems super pumped about the project after he recently said “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.” So looks like the Dostana 2 hype train is now ready to be boarded.

Vicky Kaushal

Last year was filled with some quality films, one of them being Raazi. I mean, it’s hard for a project like Raazi to go wrong when someone like Meghna Gulzar directs it and Vicky Kaushal plays the lead. Looks like this fact was acknowledged which is probably why this actor-director duo is going to be working together once again on a film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. If you don’t know who he is then let me tell you. During the India-Pakistan 1971 war, he was the chief of staff of the Indian Army and also the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the Field Marshal rank. This idea has been Meghna’s mind for quite some time now, and in fact, she first shared it with Vicky while they were filming Raazi. Recently she told Mumbai Mirror that "We wanted to finish the edit on the draft first before reaching out to an actor. One day, I just called up Vicky, who happened to be nearby and invited him over for a cold coffee. We had a conversation about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was about to fly to the US and said that he doesn't want to read the script and would just do the film. But I insisted that he read it and call me," She also said “Ours is not a biopic, because it does not chronologically just record Sam Manekshaw's life. We need to make an interesting narrative when telling a story by picking out the most crucial, iconic and relevant incidents of his life, giving a view of the soldier, the man, and the Field Marshal," Sounds promising enough but for now looks like both of them have got their plates full considering Vicky is currently filming for Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh and has also signed Karan Johar’s horror film Bhoot while Meghna wrapped Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak a while ago but the post-production and the promotions will keep her busy for quite some time. However, backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s production house, this project is expected to go on floors in 2021, giving the duo plenty of time to wrap up their ongoing projects and commitments.

Doosra

Ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly is famously known for his cricketing skills but apart from that he is also remembered for a particular moment back in 2002 when India beat England in the NatWest series and Sourav went full enthu-cutlet by taking off his jersey and swirling it in the air on the Lord’s balcony. Who knew back then what an iconic celebration it would turn into, so much so that filmmaker Abhinay Deo is now working on a sports drama based on that very moment. In his upcoming project called Doosra, he aims at showcasing the impact of Sourav Ganguly on the youth of India. Just this morning, he shared the first look poster of the film on his Instagram which has a girl gazing through an open window and the background is basically the picture of that victorious moment. In the lead role, we will see Plabita Borthakur from Lipstick under my Burkha fame narrating a multi-layered story. The official word from the Abhinay was “Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of the submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations. The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer.” And speaking of the trailer, fortunately, you will barely have to wait considering it releases tomorrow!

Lily Singh’s late night show

There are certain names that you’ve just heard of like it’s almost conversational. And one such name is Lilly Singh a.k.a Superwoman who started out a few years ago with posting vines on YouTube and now cut to 2019 she is going to be hosting her very own late night show on America’s primetime television. This also makes her the first brown and LGBTQ woman to accomplish something so huge. Her talk show will be replacing Carson Daly’s P.S and in a recent interview with IANS, Lilly gave her fans a lot to look forward to. Regarding the style of the show, she said: "I am going to try and make it fresh and inclusive, and I want it to be a ray of light, and positive.” And then upon being asked about Indian guests appearing on the show, she responded by saying “I don’t see why not? You can expect all kinds of guests.” Superwoman also claimed that she is looking forward to inviting some Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That’s right; this is going to be huge indeed but with great power comes great responsibility which fortunately Lilly has acknowledged. Considering the fact that she will be joining the likes of Bill O’Reilly, Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman she realizes that getting a chance to host a show during the male-oriented timeslot comes as a huge responsibility for her. In her words "I feel like my presence has become much larger than myself now. Previously, all my accomplishments have been surrounded around me, they have been about me or a milestone I set on my channel or otherwise my life. But this, I feel is bigger than me. It's about a glass ceiling being shattered. I felt an overwhelming amount of support with this particular announcement, more so than I have with for anything else in my life. So, I do feel like I am being lifted up by so many people. It has been a sweet feeling." Oh man, as a content creator myself, she truly is an inspiration and on behalf of in.com, I would like to wish her all the very best for this epic breakthrough of hers.

