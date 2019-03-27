Bollywood Quickies 27th March 2019: Alia Bhatt at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018, MS Dhoni's cutest cheerleader, birthday boy Ram Charan and more... In Com Staff March 27 2019, 6.47 pm March 27 2019, 6.47 pm

Narendra Modi's biopic

Lok Sabha elections 2019 are getting closer by the day and so is the biopic film of Narendra Modi. The speculations revolving around the release date are justified to a certain extent but that’s just amongst the public.

So what about the election commission of India, what did they have to say about it? Well, looks like everything that they had to say was said by sending a notice to the makers of the film.

They believe that the biopic violates the model code of conduct. It’s not like this is the first obstacle that the makers are facing considering that it has been explicitly called a propaganda film and also involves giving false credit to artists like Javed Akhtar and Sameer Anjaan. So I guess this notice can be seen as the biggest gun pointed towards them so far.

And things just seem to be getting worse after East Delhi returning officer K Mahesh issued suo moto notices to the production house along with its music company on March 20th and due to whatever is currently going on, the election commission is also planning to form guidelines for all the politically-driven films that would release around election time.

Apart from the filmmakers, two newspaper companies received the notice since they printed advertisements of the film. Delhi’s chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh said, “If any pre-certified political or surrogate advertisement is circulated, it is a violation of Model Code of Conduct. Whosoever has done it is given an opportunity to explain their stand.” This statement also comes with a deadline of March 30th in order to respond to the election commission’s notice.

Interestingly enough all of this comes after the political party DMK requested the election commission to put a stay on the film’s release until the elections are concluded. One of the reasons for this was that the biopic might influence the voters during the poll season since it portrays the political lifestyle of PM Modi.

For now the release date is 5th April but given all of this, that seems highly unlikely.

When it comes to cricket in India, MS Dhoni is a name that pretty much is known by everyone. The all-rounder is loved across the nation but looks like after his latest match, his daughter has turned into a sensation as well. The love between this father and daughter is absolutely adorable on and off field.

In a recent video that’s making the round online, Little Ziva is seen cheering for her father by raising her hands and chanting “Go Papa”. I just watched the video a while ago and my heart melted. She is such a cutie! Anyway looks like her support really helped the boys in yellow since they won the match by 6 wickets making it their second win in the latest edition of the most happening T20 league in the country.

Amitabh Bachchan wishing Ram Charan on his birthday

Ram Charan turned 34 on Wednesday. This super talented south Indian actor has delivered some impressive films out of the 13 that he’s been in. You know be it Orange or Dhruva, or Rangasthalam which is his biggest blockbuster so far. His next film is with Bahubhali’s director SS Rajamouli which is already in production and RRR is going to be a massive milestone in his career. But coming to his birthday, well, it just turned extra special, courtesy of a video message from Amitabh Bachchan who blessed and wished him and if that was enough, he ended the message by wishing Ram in Telugu. I mean, damn. Well if I was in his place,that would definitely go in my resume under accomplishments.

But anyway here’s wish the mega power star a very happy birthday and here’s to hoping he keeps up the great job that he’s doing.

News18 Reel Awards 2019

Some of the highlights from 2018 for Bollywood would be Padmaavat, Raazi, Sanju, just to name a few, all these films set the bar pretty high at the box office and on 26th March, some amazing actors and filmmakers came together for News18’s Reel Movie Awards 2019 and bagged a whole bunch of trophies for they commendable work. But this update is not about who won what, because well that’s all in the past and during a media interaction, some celebrities shared what lies ahead.

Starting with Alia, she expressed her gratitude and how overwhelmed she was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan together in the film Inshallah. She said, “It’s a dream come true to work with Sanjay Sir and never did I think that the combination would be such that I would be working with Sanjay Sir, Salman at the same time. So it just feels somebody’s hand is on my head, I feel so grateful. I just can’t wait to get onto the journey and it’s going to be fabulous.”

The media also got a chance to talk to Sriram Raghavan who happened to be the captain of the ship called AndhaDhun, he said that he’s currently working on the script of a war film and he’s hoping to start filming later this year.

And then there was yet another celebrity who said “I hope to announce the film I want to direct this year. The script is ready and it’s a matter to announce the film.” I don’t want you to keep guessing because you’ll probably just think of a bunch of directors and you still wouldn’t get it right because it’s the super talented Boman Irani who’ll be making his directorial debut this year.

Oh, man! Looks like 2019 has some super awesome stuff coming up for all the fans out there.

Justin Bieber slams trolls

As a celebrity you might be able to control the gossip that goes around but how do you deal with trolls? Well, you take some lessons from Justin Bieber.

Now I don’t know why people would constantly bother Justin and falsely accuse him on not being happily married because he is. The news of him battling depression broke out a while back but he’s been get an enormous amount of support for it from his wife Hailey but things like those just seems to be conveniently overlooked by the trolls. They just don’t get it. Under one of his recent Instagram post, a so called fan wrote, “You are not in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG (Selena Gomez).” And that’s just the first part of the comment, I’d rather not quote the latter part because it’s just plain nasty.

Understandably this did not go down well with the baby singer and he spoke his mind or rather typed his mind in this case. He called the fan immature because he had an account dedicated to spreading hatred towards Hailey. I mean seriously how much free time does this person have? He also spoke about Selena by saying that he absolutely loved her and that she will always hold a special place in his heart, however, he is head over heels in love with Hailey and that she is the best thing that has happened to him. Towards the end of his super long comment he said , “This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATS good for me!! Hailey is my Bride. Period. If you don't like that or support that, that means you don't support me and if you don't support me, you are not a fan nor a good person!"

Wow. Good job Mr Bieber, you have certainly grown up.