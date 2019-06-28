Bollywood Quickies 28th June 2019: Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Gulabo Sitabo, Donald Trump's son Eric Trump gets spat on, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora could be making it official soon and more...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

For months now, speculations regarding Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dating have been one of the top headlines. And only a few weeks ago that was put to rest by Arjun himself when he confirmed the news. However, they are making the rounds online yet again and this one is a biggie. Because based on Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story it looks like he is all set to get down on one knee and ask Malaika the magical question. And I like how he kind of dropped the hint because it was super implicit and it’s highly possible that people who weren’t paying attention could’ve easily missed it but fortunately the talented in.com staff did their research and they did it well. The picture was of him standing outside a Cartier store and the caption read “Where to shop, next?” The word ‘next’ is definitely the operative word here because if you’re still wondering, then Cartier is a place where you get some extremely beautiful and breathtaking engagement and wedding rings. So is Arjun going to propose to Malaika? My bet is on yes much like Malaika’s answer. But stay tuned, because when it happens, in.com will make sure you know about it.

ICC Cricket world cup 2019 – Anushka Sharma

While Virat Kohli is busy leading the men in blue and dominating the ongoing cricket world cup, his better half is also close to him geographically going all #wanderlust. After completing an extensive two-day shoot in Brussels, Anushka Sharma is currently in London attending pottery classes and based on the pictures, looks like she’s doing a pretty impressive job. According to one of in.com’s source, “No one knows that she has also enrolled herself in a pottery class in London and attends classes daily. Every talented artist constantly looks to better themselves by picking up new skills that teach them valuable lessons and Anushka, who is set to start her next film in which she is expected to play a cop, wants to do just that.” But before she gets into the cop avatar as of now she seems to be having a great time going by some of the pictures she recently shared on her Instagram. In fact, in one of them, she was seen taking the famous London tube ride and just glowing through the sheer happiness on her face. Nevertheless, looks like she’s going to be even happier in a day or two when she joins the Indian skipper and her husband Virat Kholi. Thanks to our source we also found out that BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers only spend 15 days with their partners during the world cup and this couple have no intentions for breaking that rule. So it’s safe to assume that Anushka is going to be in the stadium supporting Team India when they play the world cup finals which I’m desperately hoping that they do.

Gulabo Sitabo

Do you remember the 2015 film Piku? Wasn’t it out of the box and pleasant? Well, looks like after 4 years director Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have reunited for a new project called Gulabo Sitabo which is currently being filmed in Lucknow. And Amitabh’s character’s look is quite familiar to his 102 Not Out avatar. A couple of pictures from the set surfaced online and they are rather interesting. One of them has got Amitabh, a bunch of kids and three goats in the middle of an old house. And in another one he was seen in character crossing the road, probably filming an exterior shot. Nevertheless, all these pictures definitely look eccentric but it kind of makes sense in regard with an earlier interview of Shoojit where he talks about the plot. He said “In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," So yeah looks like this is yet again going to be another out of the box film which draws a lot of cultural references. It’s also going to be exciting for the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing a key role in the film and this is the first time he will be sharing the screen with Big B. A lot to look forward to indeed because apart from Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit is also simultaneously working on Udham Singh which has Vicky Kaushal playing the lead. While Mr Bachchan before beginning this project, wrapped the shoot of Chehre which is a crime thriller and co-stars Emraan Hashmi and lastly while all of these films are in different stages of production, Ayushmann Khurana’s latest film Article 15, released today and has already seemed to impress the critics.

Twinkle Khanna’s latest tweet

Are you a comic book collector by any chance because Twinkle Khanna might be looking for you. She’s got a collection which will without a doubt make every comic book fan swoon. If you’re wondering how she got them, it’s because of her uncle who years ago ever so kindly passed on his collection to Twinkle on her birthday. And it’s not like a one-sided collection. It’s got comics from both Marvel and DC universe. Such as Moon Knight, Captain America, Superman, Batman and believe it or not even the Teen Titans. Just this morning she tweeted about them and her fans were all over the place. While some expressed interest in buying them, quite a few suggested her to donate it to economically backward children and libraries. One fan suggested that she can either sell them on E-bay or keep them for their value and she responded by saying that it actually belongs to her aunt and she might grab a few since she’s got 8 trunks of comics. But looks like Twinkle Khanna’s interest in books is very real which also explains her career as an author. Oh, and did you know that she was the highest selling female author in 2018?

Donald Trump’s son

There is some serious tension going on between the political parties and their supporters in the United States. And the latest person to be caught in the crossfire was one of President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump. It happened when Eric visited the Trump Hotel in Chicago. Specifically when he was in a restaurant and cocktail bar called The Aviary. An employee spat on his face which was followed by Eric Trump criticising the Democratic Party. In a statement to Breitbart news he said that for a party that preached tolerance, they were stooping to such levels of behaving uncivilized. He also that this only goes to show the desperation of a losing party. And according to a statement give by The Aviary, they claimed to have not particularly noticed the incident but would not tolerate such a thing which is why the employee who did it has been put on leave by the HR department until further questioning leading to suitable action. This whole mess has significantly damaged the restaurant’s reputation and has turned it into a target of hate on social media. But that’s not it, because they have also been threatened by people in terms of their business, their employees and also posting fake reviews online. On one hand, people are hating on the restaurant based on the actions of one employee but at the same time there are people who are praising the employee’s misbehaviour and so the Aviary has taken a neutral stand for now condemning both sides. But all said and done, this is nothing out of the ordinary during the Trump administration considering last year their press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant. And looks like it’s only going to get worse as the next presidential elections of the US get closer which are to be held in November next year.