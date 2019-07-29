Bollywood Quickies 29th July 2019: Badshah praises Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan talks about his family watching Sacred Games, Mahesh Bhatt's heartfelt letter to Sanjay Dutt and many more...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on whether wife and daughter follow Sacred Games:

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two of the lead actors in the popular Netflix show Sacred Games. And as exciting as the tv show is, and with the release of the second season around the corner, what we were curious about is whether Saif Ali Khan’s family members watch and follow the show too. So it turns out that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan have both seen the show, although according to Saif, they haven’t followed it like other fans have. And rather than take insult, he’s actually quite ok with that, seeing as he hasn’t exactly acted in the show for their viewing pleasure. Saif is also excited to be a part of the new season which he says is even more thrilling. Apparently, the narrative gets faster as the show is nearing a conclusion, and while earlier it was just sleeping pills, now there are drugs, and all the more drama, sex, violence, nightmares, etc. Sounds exciting. Also, unlike last season which had Saif being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this time around it is Neeraj Ghaywan who is at the director’s end of Saif's part. And Saif seems to be super happy with the ways and approach of his new director as well. As for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's part in the show, he continues to be directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Sanjay Dutt’s first look from KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled on his 60th birthday:

The first surprise after KGF: Chapter 1, the highest-grossing Kannada hit film starring Kannada superstar Yash, was that the hinted-at sequel happened within a year of the first movie that launched in 2018. The second surprise was that KGF: Chapter 2, which started rolling a couple of months back, had the presence of a certain superstar in it which was kept under wraps for the longest time until now. On the occasion of the 60th birthday of actor Sanjay Dutt, his role in the film has also been revealed with the first look of his character Adheera, the antagonist. And his look is pretty villainous, to say the least. Also, according to lead actor Yash, the sequel is going to be bigger and better and he’s looking forward to playing Rocky bhai’s character again. The KGF series revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya, also known as Rocky, a poor man who lands up in Bombay in the '60s and soon channelizes himself to achieve power and money. KGF 2 will also feature actor Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and the actress is pretty elated that her debut film is going to be of this calibre and scale.

Rapper Badshah takes back his statement of calling Kartik Aaryan an overrated actor:

Turns out that the Bad Boy of Bollywood, rapper Badshah, unlike typical bad boys who never regret or apologize for anything they say, isn’t as bad boy as he’s portrayed to be. Badshah debuted as a guest on the last season of Koffee With Karan, where he ended up calling Kartik Aaryan the most overrated actor. But now, according to his latest interview, it looks like the rapper regrets his decision and said that he is taking back his statement. In a recent talk with Mumbai Mirror, he said he doesn’t know why he named Kartik Aaryan and it was possibly because he was talking about him during the break. And although he labelled Kartik as overrated, he actually thinks he is a brilliant actor with a very good script sense. The singer also said that he talked to Aaryan after the incident, and told him that he was only 'acting' and didn't actually mean the statement. Kartik seems to have taken it pretty well though and jokingly responded “Beta, ab tu dekh”. Meanwhile, Badshah is all set to make his debut as an actor in Shilpi Dasgupta's Khandaani Shafakhana. The film has Sonakshi Sinha in it playing Baby Bedi, a woman who has inherited her uncle's sex clinic and tries to make it popular by normalizing conversations around sex. As for Badshah's character, it’s pretty close to his own real-life persona as he plays a celebrity musician who is approached by Sonakshi to endorse her sex clinic. So it looks like he won’t have much acting to do.

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt have a father-daughter moment with Mahesh Bhatt:

Sadak 2 has been an exciting film project for a number of reasons. For starters, it marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to the director’s seat after almost 20 years. And also, it was the first time Alia Bhatt was on the sets with her father under his directorship. And the actress has been super excited about working with her father for the first time. Speaking to PTI earlier, she has said it will never be easy as she doesn’t know him as a director, and only knows him as a dad. And working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. In an Instagram story that she had put up earlier, she also talked about how her father's energy on the set was more than the entire crew combined. Recently, after the film's wrap, her sister Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of them sharing a lovely moment with their father as the two leaned their heads on his shoulder. Sadak 2 is a direct sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak of 1991. The film will see Sanjay Dutt and Pooja reprise their roles from the first while Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia will be the newcomers joining in. The story will revolve around Sanjay’s character who suffers from depression and ends up helping Alia expose a corrupt godman played by Makarand Deshpande. The film is expected to release on July 10, 2020.

Mahesh Bhatt writes a heartfelt letter to Sanjay Dutt on his birthday: