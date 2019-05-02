In Com Staff May 02 2019, 7.14 pm May 02 2019, 7.14 pm

India's most wanted trailer review

Last month we came across the teaser trailer of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. And given that the premise of the film is a manhunt for a nameless and faceless terrorist, naturally, it piqued a lot of curiosity. And just a few hours ago the makers dropped the official trailer of the film. The two and a half minute clip is a landmine of emotions. It begins with an unknown voice saying “Ye jung hai, iss jung mein kuch bhi ho, chahe marengey, ya maarenge, milegi toh Jannat.” And then moves on to glimpses of the film and Arjun’s character Prabhat Kapoor. Who along with four other ‘regular’ looking men embarks on the mission of finding and capturing India’s Osama who was responsible for 52 blasts across the country from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Kapoor’s intense expressions and low pitched voice is an avatar of his that we’ve never seen before since he has mostly played romantic roles previously but after watching the trailer you could expect him winning some awards for this particular character. Couple of days ago he also shared the film’s poster on his Instagram and described his character as a hero who wears courage for armour and is powered by a selfless spirit to serve the country. Looks like he’s worked super hard for this role because in a recent interview he told the media that, “Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country’s history.” Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film will hit the theatres on 24th May.

Maharshi Trailer: With Mahesh Babu in three different shades, this one looks like a cracker

Speaking of trailers yesterday was a grand pre-release event for Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming 25th film Maharshi. And the trailer is generating a serious buzz by majority of the viewers and obviously the fans as well. The buzz is all about Mahesh’s three different avatars in the film, one being a college student, another an extremely successful businessman and the third one is that of a farmer. The trailer also shows Pooja Hegde who is supposedly Mahesh’s love interest and we also see Allari Naresh playing Ravi, a nerdy student. The trio’s college friendship forms a major part of the story. And speaking of the storyline it will be really interesting to see the transition of Mahesh’s character Rishi from a businessman to a farmer. The antagonist is played by Japapati Babu and we can expect some serious tension between his character and Rishi. And what really stood out was the stunt scenes towards the end of the trailer. They are surely going to go down well with his fans. And from whatever we heard, Devi Sri Pasad has definitely seemed to have upped his background score game. All in all, Maharshi looks like an absolute entertainer. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film releases globally next week on May 9th.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now married!

So one of the biggest news of the week apart from the Night King's death is that another Jonas brother is now hitched! That's right, Joe Jonas is now married to Sophie Turner a.k.a Sansa Stark. This happened yesterday, the beginning of the month and a big shout out to musician Diplo who gave us the first glimpse of their wedding through his Instagram. In his IG story, we could see Turner dolled up in a white bridal gown and Joe rocking a grey suit. He said "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick" and that was followed by a couple of sneak peeks from the ceremony. They got engaged two years ago in 2017 and now they have officially begun a new chapter of their lives and the fans couldn't be happier. Joe had his brother Nick and Kevin present on his big day along with their better halves, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, who were seen singing and dancing along with the newly-wed bride. Recently, during the Game of Thrones premiere, Sophie joked about her co-star and real-life close friend Maisie Williams costume for her wedding day by saying, "I don't know why she's thinking about what she's wearing to my wedding. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honour! One of two." Nevertheless here's wishing Joe and Sophie a happy married life.

Arya Stark killing the Night King scene is now turned into a challenge

If there is something that Game of Thrones fans cannot stop talking about ever since the third episode of the final season released, it is the legendary scene of badass Arya Stark who took down the evil Night king in one swift motion. Everyone who was watching that scene experienced a heart in the mouth moment when the Night king was approaching closer to Bran Stark and just before he could do anything to him, Arya literally flies towards him from the darkness but thanks to his super awesome reflexes, he somehow holds her mid-air by the throat and just before he is about to choke her for good, she manages to hold the falling dagger and stab him. This really seemed to inspire the fans all around the world because there is a new social media challenge going around called #AryaChallenge. Now, not everyone has Valyrian steel daggers but they are recreating this epic moment with regular household stuff like bananas, toothbrush, a comb. Yeah. It's all over twitter. Just go search for #AryaChallenge or #thearya or #nottoday and you'll find dozens and dozens of these clips paying tribute to that spectacular move of hers. Oh what an iconic episode it truly was! And just in case, you plan on taking up this challenge, make sure to tag in.com.

Avengers Endgames takes the box office by storm, enters the 200 crore club

The Marvel Cinematic Universe on April 26th treated their fans with the final installment of the Avenger series. Ever since it hit the silver screens, it has been shattering box office records left right and centre. Avengers Endgame has now officially surpassed the INR 200 crore mark in India, within six days of its release and has ended up collecting the highest amount so far in 2019. It is likely to beat Ek Tha Tiger with its final collection. And just to give you some perspective, let me just go through some of the figures for you. After the weekend, on Monday is made INR 31.05 crore, followed by INR 26.1 crore on Tuesday and after Wednesday's collection, the total is now INR 245 crore. Hold up, this IS just Indian figures, globally this epic story has broken six box office records. It raked 1 billion dollars over the first weekend making it the fastest film to earn 1 billion dollars worldwide. So it has received the highest opening weekend gross collection, the highest IMAX opening weekend gross collection, the highest 3D opening weekend gross collection and the highest Hollywood opening ever in India besides being the fastest to enter the 100 crore club. Directed by the Russo brothers, Endgame has released across a total of 2845 screens in India alone, in 4 languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. And these figures are just going to continue growing because even after almost a week of its release almost all the shows are still houseful. Looks like when it comes to Avengers Endgame, there are some super things happening on and off screen.