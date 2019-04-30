In Com Staff April 30 2019, 8.30 pm April 30 2019, 8.30 pm

Ness Wadia sentenced to two years in Japan due to drug possession

MD of Bombay Burmah Trading Company Limited, Chairman of National Peroxide limited, one of the board directors of various Wadia group companies including Bombay Dyeing and GoAir and the co-owner of an Indian Premier League team. That is one impressive resume but it's not good enough when you are arrested for drug possession. I'm talking about business tycoon Ness Wadia who, according to a report in Financial Times, has been sentenced to two years of jail time in Japan after he was found in possession of 25 g of Cannabis resin at the New Chitose Airport in the Japanese island of Hokkaido. He admitted to carrying the drug and said it was for his personal consumption. Now isn't he an honest lawbreaker? Speaking of, this is not the first time Ness has been a mess. Back in 2014, Preity Zinta accused him of improper behaviour and molestation and naturally filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. The incident took place on 30th May 2014 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium where he threatened her. Preity said, "Mr Ness Wadia had intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear as I was a nobody and only an actress and he's a powerful person. I say that I have been tried to be very normal and nice to him as I wanted peace in my life, but the recent afore-stated incident in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium has left me shattered and fear for my life," And sadly, a few years before that happened, in 2009 Mr. Wadia had allegedly slapped her at a party, which turned into the first crack in their relationship. Cut to 2018, Ness apologised and submitted an affidavit at the Bombay High Court which was the reason for the actress to withdraw her allegations. Nevertheless, coming back to soup he is now, looks like neither a spokesperson of his nor the Wadia group has released a statement on his alleged arrest yet. But worry not, if you hang around on in.com, you will get all the updates.

Rani Mukherji dons a cop uniform in the new still of Mardaani 2

Hichki was when we last saw Rani Mukerji on the big screen where she played a teacher with Tourette syndrome. And now, it's time to see her rocking her khaki avatar yet again in the sequel of her 2014 crime thriller Mardaani where she played Shivani Shivaji Roy, a brave cop who exposes a notorious gang of child traffickers. A new still of hers from the second instalment titled Mardaani 2 was recently released by the makers and just looking at the picture you know that this sharp and feisty cop is ready to fight it out. Last year she said "Mardaani is and will always remain very close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure this announcement will come as a surprise to them. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I cannot wait to start shooting the film." Looks like her wait has come to an end after all and in a recent interview she also discussed a little bit about her character by saying, “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be.” For now, the rumours are Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday might be the antagonist in the film also making it his Bollywood debut but it's called a rumour for a reason since nothing regarding this has been officially announced yet. There is no word on the release date either but we do know that it is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Gopi Puthran.

Vicky Kaushal sports a brand new look for his next film, a biopic on Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar

The word on the streets of Russia's St Petersburg is that Vicky Kaushal is starring in the biopic of a freedom fighter. Why Russia you ask? Because that's where Vicky currently is along with director Shoojit Sircar and team filming the heroic story of Udham Singh. It's the first time Shoojit and the Uri actor are working together and speaking of firsts this is also Sircar's first time directing a period drama. And while we are at it, from the first look of Vicky's character, we can see him with his hair neatly brushed back, wearing a long overcoat over a suit and a bruise below his right eye. His entire look gives us the feeling that his reel life age is older than the actor's actual age. We aren't sure how much of Udham Singh's life will be covered but it is said that the film revolves around a particular incident. Now, what is this incident and more importantly who is Udham Singh, in case you don't know let me tell you in a nutshell. The incident is the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened exactly a century ago in 1919 under British Raj where a mass firing killed over a thousand people and Udham Singh was a witness to this tragedy which eventually led to Udham killing Brig. Gen. Reginald Dyer, the man responsible for the firing and four months later, he was hanged to death for it. Shoojit came across this story during his college days and has waited for years to turn it into a film. Soon after Vicky Kaushal was part of the project he released a statement which read "I have been waiting to tell the heroic tale of Shaheed Udham Singh for a very long time now. It is a story very close to my heart. For it, I needed an actor who could give his heart and soul to the film, be with me and tell the story together. Vicky fits the bill perfectly. I have seen his work and the dedication he brings to it. I'm very happy he is on board this project," The official release date hasn't come out yet but we do know that it will release some time next year in 2020.

Chashni from Bharat might as well become the next romantic song we drool over!

Salman Khan's films offer a lot but when it comes to his on-screen chemistry with Katrina Kaif, well that is something else entirely. The makers of the much-awaited film Bharat have already begun sharing the songs of the film ahead of its release. The latest one was a teaser for the song called Chashni. Shot across Malta and Abu Dhabi, apart from the natural aesthetic of the locations, it is Salman and Katrina romancing, that is the cherry on the top. And it seems as though Katrina's avatar has got the fans weak in the knees. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Abhijeet Srivastava, this track is one romantic ballad. Earlier the composer duo has created some soothing numbers for Bhai like Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan and Dil Diyan Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai, and looks like Chashni is going to be the next romantic anthem. Some time ago when they were still filming, after finishing one schedule with the lead couple, director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that "Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is unmissable. This was Katrina’s first schedule with Salman for Bharat and an important one for us because it sets up both their characters strongly." So when the director has said it himself, looks like their chemistry is unmissable indeed. Bharat is going to hit the big screens on June 5th on Eid.

Suriya, Selvaraghavan's political drama NGK trailer looks like a widely intense and powerful ride

Last evening the makers of the upcoming political drama NGK met the press and the media to launch the trailer of the film which has been eagerly anticipated by Suriya's fans who will be playing the protagonist. The two-minute trailer is fairly elaborate and establishes the film's premise for the viewers. Unlike director Selvaraghavan's previous films which have been way ahead of its time, this one seems to be a lot more mass-friendly. NGK seems to be the story of a common man trying to break his way into the political system. In the trailer, Suriya can be seen registering for a party which does not go well down with people of the society including his own mother who feels the political stage is a cemetery, a point of no return so to say. But nonetheless, Suriya's character finds his way and becomes a leader. From some hard hitting dialogues written by the director himself to Yuvan Shankar Raja's captivating multi-themed background score to some actions scenes, the films look like the entire package. And of course, Suriya's commendable performance is what brings it all together. The film is going to release in a month's time, on 31st May. So until then make sure you watch the trailer, which is hard to miss considering the multiple repeats across movie screens and digital billboards.