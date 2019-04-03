In Com Staff April 03 2019, 7.03 pm April 03 2019, 7.03 pm

If you’re here for gossip and entertainment, well then In.com’s Quickies is exactly the place to be. Let’s get right into it.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is in awe of India and wants Avengers’ co-director Joe Russo to try rogan josh and butter chicken.

When you’re a demi god like Thor, there’s little you can’t handle. Then again, when it comes to spicy Indian food, summoning your hammer and the element of lightning ain’t gonna do you much good. But it looks like Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has given spicy Indian food a go and lived to tell the tale. And now he wants Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to try some our spicy delicacies and see how much he can handle. Joe was recently in Mumbai to launch AR Rahman composed Indian Marvel Anthem and to talk about the upcoming instalment of the superhero franchise. And although Chris Hemsworth couldn’t make it for the press conference, he made sure he sent a video message to fill the void left by Thor’s empty seat. After apologising for not being able to make it and referring to India as one of the best places on the planet, he said “Joe thinks he can handle some spicy food and I have told him to try some rogan josh and some butter chicken...see if he can handle the heat”. Well, I certainly would have loved to be around to watch Joe sweat out our Indian spices during this Thor level challenge.

Uravashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor controversy

The media these days have become absolutely ruthless with celebrities being pulled into controversies left right and centre. The latest to have been caught in the media’s quick sand is film producer Boney Kapoor whom the media has decided to give a verbal slap on the face for a supposed pat on the bottom. Whose bottom you ask? Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela’s. A video has come out on the internet of Boney patting Urvashi’s bottom after exchanging pleasantries at film producer Jayantilal Gada’s son’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Except Urvashi is completely on Boney’s side and even came out on social media to defend him. Good thing for Boney, because he seems quite annoyed with the whole controversy. And he could definitely do with one less thing to deal with seeing as he’s busy producing a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and is also reportedly working on a Hindi remake of Egyptian film Hepta: The Last Lecture.

BJP Leader Vineet Sharda's Rap

The classic phrase used at the end of an activity is ‘and that’s a wrap’. But after the Gully Boy epidemic, it looks like this phrase has changed a few letters around and is being used in scenarios we wouldn’t have normally expected. With the Lok Sabha elections close at hand, politicians are using whatever tactics they can think of to lure voters in. And the latest seems to be freestyle rap after BJP leader Vineet Sharda looped the word ‘Kamal’, which is the BJP’s lotus symbol, in order to ask for votes for the sitting Member of Parliament, Rajendra Agarwal. He starts his freestyle rap with “Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye”, and then goes on to repeat the word ‘Kamal’ a hundred-odd times in an attempt at rap. Of course, this led to a horde of memes and jokes on Twitter with the funniest being a spoof video of a rap battle between Eminem and Vineet. Absolutely left me in splits. Now for that classic phrase I mentioned at the beginning which perfectly fits here - And, that’s a rap!

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh's kiss

Turn the other cheek is a phrase used in reference to dealing with a slap. But what do you do when you’re a big strapping macho lad and a close guy friend of yours suddenly plants a tender kiss on your cheek in front of the whole world. Well, you need to ask Yuvraj Singh that because he just got a big smackeroo planted on his cheek by his longtime buddy Harbhajan Singh and boy did he look embarrassed. The two met as rivals ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, on the same ground where India won the 2011 World Cup. After praising each other for their contribution to the team and bringing the cup back home after 28 years, Yuvraj and Harbhajan hugged, posed for cameras, and were just about to leave when the latter planted a quick kiss on Yuvi’s cheek bringing a surprised look and then sheepish smile to his face. Well, I guess brotherly love is brotherly love, and we should learn to turn the other cheek in these situations too.

Prabhu Deva Birthday

If dancing with joy on your birthday is something you believe is a must do activity, I can just imagine what the beautiful scenario of celebrating Prabhu Deva’s birthday must look like. The legendary dance actor is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, 3rd April. As a tribute to his birthday let’s go into some of his amazing achievements over the years. Having realised early on that studies were not his cup of tea, he instead took to dancing and learnt various dance forms such as Bharat Natyam and the Western Style. Since his first dance choreography assignment in a Kamal Haasan film, he hasn’t looked back and has choreographed dance for more than a hundred films with styles that were quite distinct and unique. He even went on to direct a few films in Tamil, Telugu and even Hindi. But with all those achievements, 2019 turned out to be an extra special year after he was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to the arts. Not bad for someone who started out as a background dancer. Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva!