Bollywood Quickies 4th July: Kevin Pietersen enraged after learning about Carl Knight, Mr and Mrs Jonas drops the first photo from their wedding album, 'Supercharged' Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor meets Kapil Dev and more...

In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.26 pm July 04 2019, 7.26 pm

Kevin Pietersen

Much like Leonardo Dicaprio who happens to be a passionate actor as well as environmentalist, another famous personality has a reputation for more than just his trade. Kevin Pietersen, a former and brilliant English cricketer is a known animal activist. He arrived at the parliament a day ago to emphasize on the alarmingness of trophy hunting and undertake actions against it. For those of you who aren't aware trophy hunting is essentially people hunting wild animals for recreational purposes. After finding out about Carl Knight, who happens to be the owner of a hunting company in South Africa and also the man responsible for killing innumerable wild animals, Kevin was furious and is currently in pursuit for making him pay for his actions. In fact, a bunch of leading UK publications including The mirror reported about Knight yesterday. Kevin on his Instagram shared a bunch of pictures regarding the same. In one of them, Knight is seen posing with a dead rhino and another one with a dead elephant. Based on these series of pictures he has hunted lions and leopards as well. For obvious reasons, the pictures did not go down well with Kevin's followers who demanded strict punishment for the man. But being a known activist for welfare and conservation of wildlife, Kevin has opened a luxury resort in South Africa called Umganu Lodge which is an also a retreat centre that works towards building larger awareness towards wildlife. He also runs Saving Our Rhinos Africa & India (SORAI), an Australian charity initiative, supporting the conservation of rhinos. It looks like after dominating the world of cricket he is now doing his best for wildlife conservation by using social media to raise discussions and seek solutions. His Instagram feed also reflects his love for animals. And last year he used Twitter to unmask a similar trophy hunter. According to reports, Kevin is now interested to work with the Chhattisgarh Government to preserve the wild buffalos and hill myna bird, as both of these are on the verge of extinction. More power to you KP. The world desperately needs people like you.

Himanshu Sharma Breakup - Exclusive

A Bollywood couple like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora would make you believe that love is in the air and blooming but unfortunately, that is not the case for everyone. Because there was a rumour floating around about Tiger Shroff and his long-time girlfriend Disha Patani going through a rough patch which is yet to be confirmed but the latest news in the market is about yet another couple whose relationship seems to have come to an end. Based on news sources, Swara Bhaskar and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways. This is surprising because the Veere di Wedding actress had allegedly been dating the Tanu Weds Manu writer for the past 5 years and this sudden breakup really comes off as unusual. In.com tried to reach out to Swara but she hasn't responded to the text and calls, however when we called Himanshu, he avoided the question by saying . "Actually, can I call you in some time? I have a very bad back problem. I am bedridden. I am not able to move. I want to see a doctor right now," and upon being pursued to clarify the news he responded by saying "Sir will you allow me to get fine and talk to you please?" and this just makes us wonder if the physical stress is making it a lot harder for him to deal with the apparent breakup. However, a source has been quoted by indianexpress.com which reads "Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways due to their disagreement about what the future should look like. The separation is amicable."

Anurag Kashyap and Rangoli Chandel

Alright so before I begin this update I just want to warn you that it's a tad messy, so listen carefully to keep up. It all started with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's new film Judgemental Hai Kya ka trailer. After it released, many people from the industry praised it and speaking of the industry there are a few people who don't have a filter when it comes to communicating and this list definitely includes Kangana Ranaut but more so her sister/manager Rangoli Chandel. Anyway so when the link to the film's trailer was tweeted, many people commented and retweeted it including Tapsee Pannu who genuinely seemed to have appreciated it and took no names while doing so. And that did not go down well with Rangoli who was quick to retweet Tapsee and call her a 'sasti copy' for not mentioning Kangana in her tweet. After that Anurag Kashyap decided to stand up for Tapsee and slammed Rangoli by calling her 'really desperate.' And then Rangoli being Rangoli, typed out a series of tweets in order to justify her and her sister. And basically, all of it was in reference with an interview of Taapsee last year who explicitly mentioned that Kangana and she are two different people by saying “I don't think I am that extreme in my opinions, most of the times. That's what I feel. Whatever I've seen little bit of her interviews, I feel she's pretty extreme in whatever she likes it's there and not like, I am not that extreme I feel," Anyway both Anurag and Taapsee are yet to respond to this out of the blue war of words. You can find all of these tweets compiled on in.com.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor meet Kapil Dev

Unless someone is living under a rock, it is highly unlikely that people haven't been following the ICC world cup. Pretty much everyone has got the cricket fever and by everyone, I mean Bollywood stars as well, in fact, some of them even flew to London as soon as the tournament began. This fever has got the better of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor as well. We know this because just a few hours ago, Neetu posted a picture of herself, Rishi and Kapil Dev on Instagram and the three of them can be seen smiling away to glory. She captioned the picture by writing "Supercharged about the world cup." Which is awesome and looking at the picture we feel the same mainly for two reasons. One being seeing Kapil Dev in it, the legend who led team India to their first world cup victory back in 1983 and seeing Rishi Kapoor all fit and fine because for close to a year now he is or was in New York undergoing treatment for cancer. I say he is or was in New York because I can't figure out whether the Kapoors have flown to London to watch it or if Kapil Dev has come down to New York to meet them. Either way, it doesn't matter because it's an amazing picture. Just like many others shared by Neetu on her Instagram in the past couple of months when various people from the industry came to visit Rishi. Nonetheless here's wishing the best for Rishi Kapoor much like team India who is currently preparing to play Sri Lanka on Saturday.

First picture from Jophie's Wedding

Back in May Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner decided to get married just hours after they attend the billboard music awards. They went to a Chapel in Vegas and got hitched in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. But if Diplo hadn’t shared a live feed through his Instagram that day no one would’ve known about it and it would’ve been a successful secret wedding. However, it’s all in the past now because Joe and Sophie are now officially man and wife after they tied the knot for the second time on Saturday in France. And just this morning the newlyweds shared the first official picture of their wedding on Instagram wherein Sophie looks stunning in her wedding gown while Joe looks dapper as usual in his neat suit. The word on the street is that the celebration was filled with fun by while exchanging vows the atmosphere intensified. According to E! news report "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony. Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves," In attendance was Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin who were accompanied by their respective wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Game of Thrones star and Sophie’s best friend Maisie Williams was also present along with the likes of model Ashely Graham, her husband Justin Ervin and American DJ Diplo. Anyway, you really need to check out the beautiful picture which you can easily find on in.com.