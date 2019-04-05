In Com Staff April 05 2019, 6.35 pm April 05 2019, 6.35 pm

Varun Dhawan to replace Rajkummar Rao in stree 2?

Ok, picture this scenario. You ask a girl out to prom and she says yes. Then the next day another even prettier girl starts showing interest and hinting that you should ask her to the prom. What would you do? I have no idea what I would have done. And it looks like producer Dinesh Vijan is in a similar situation. His horror-comedy mega-hit Stree had no leading man last year until Rajkummar Rao agreed to come on board. The movie then went on to be a massive hit at the box office crossing the 100 crore mark in its third week. So for Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao would be the obvious choice right? Well, that would have been a no brainer, except that that even prettier girl just showed up in the form of Varun Dhawan showing interest in the franchise. Which puts Dinesh Vijan in that awkward prom spot. Does he take the first girl he asked? Does he politely ditch her and take the second prettier one instead? Or does he somehow manage to convince and take both of them to prom. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Jonas Brothers 'Cool' song release

In the earlier days it was cool to be a musician whose avatar is of that lone, good looking guy with multiple women running after him. These days it’s much cooler to be a musician who’s a popular yet committed lad that shows undying devotion to his better half and makes some reference to her in every bit of music that he churns out. And with that I present to you the Jonas Brothers’ new release Cool. While their earlier hit release Sucker featured all the partners of the three Jonas Brothers in the music video, the lyrics of their new release Cool is filled with references to Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. Nick’s verse focuses on words like ‘red dress’ and ‘late night summer in last year’ which seem to be references to Priyanka’s two red wedding dresses and the time he proposed to her which was possibly in July last summer. And why not make some money while you’re getting in the good books of your lady love. The video of cool has some ‘not so subtle’ product placements starting with a perfume bottle and then moving on to a bottle of alcohol. I guess gone are the days when ‘Love will keep us alive’ and writing a song about your loved one while being broke is enough to keep her happy. These days it’s endorsements will keep us alive.

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film was both grand and challenging

In terms of entertainment events and movies, we always tend to see the final product in all its glory and wonder. But very few of us actually understand how much effort and hard work goes into the whole behind the scenes process. Countless hours of coordination, planning, recalibrating this and that in order to ensure everything goes smoothly and there are no major hiccups. The logo launch of the movie Brahmastra was no different. Hundreds of drones were flown in the sky, and proceeded to light up the film’s name amidst the grand Kumbh Mela of Prayagraj. Curious to know what went behind this dazzling and immensely coordinated display? Well, today’s your lucky day because the team of Brahmastra just shared a cool behind the scenes video of the event on their social media. The video even has snippets of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji talking about their experiences. Oh and just by the way, the whole event took a crazy 3 to 4 months to plan and execute, and it almost didn’t happen what with a huge downpour of heavy rainfall a day before the launch. But in the end everything was executed to perfection. Gotta give it to the movie’s production team for pulling something like this off.

Will Smith hosts Aladdin co-stars

It’s one thing to be part of the live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic animated movie Aladdin. Kids and adults alike are going to remember the memorable scenes of you in the movie. But it’s another thing altogether to have a doll fashioned after your character from the movie, with your hair and your voice and whatnot. Because that’s going to possibly be some little girl or boy’s first toy. You know the ones they carry everywhere and need next to them in bed in order to fall asleep? So yeah, that’s a pretty big deal. In an interview hosted by Will Smith with his co-stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, he surprised them by making them close their eyes and then presenting them with dolls fashioned after their characters in the movie. It was pretty heartwarming to see how excited and delighted they were with the whole affair. Mena Massoud will be playing Aladdin’s character while Naomi Scott will be pulling off the beautiful Jasmine. As for Will Smith, well of course he’s going to be the genie. He even does a little rapping in the movie. Oh and another exciting bit of information, the movie is directed by Guy Ritchie, you know, Madonna’s ex husband. He’s directed some awesome movies in the past and I’m really looking forward to this one.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Twitter gets touchy

In a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black, Trump recently Tweeted a doctored video of Joe Biden, making fun of him for being accused of improper hugs and touches by multiple women. On Wednesday, Joe Biden put out a short video where he can be seen explaining his actions, apologising for them and promising to be more mindful in the future seeing as “societal norms have begun to change”. The doctored version of this video on Trump’s presidential handle shows Biden creeping up on himself and awkwardly grabbing his own shoulders while he explains the inappropriate physical contact that he has been accused of. Joe obviously wasn’t too happy with Trump after the Tweet and replied to it with a cold and sharp “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always”. I’m really curious about how Trump dealt with that comeback.