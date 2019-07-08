Bollywood Quickies 8th July 2019: Kangana Ranaut's fight at Judgementall Hai Kya event,Kareena and Saif's getaway to London with Taimur,Saaho's Psycho Saiyaan emerges chartbuster and many more...

Hailey Bieber:

After briefly dating back in 2015, fans didn’t really pay much attention to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin so-called fling but then just year they got back together in May and two months after that, Justin ended up proposing to Hailey during their trip to the Bahamas. And today marks one year since the baby singer popped the question to her, and she acknowledged that by putting up an emotional post on her Instagram. The post is a picture of both of them sitting on the ground and Hailey resting her shoulder on a topless Justin and the caption read “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together..” It really is a heart-warming post which explains why it got over 15 lakh likes in just about 6 hours. If you’re wondering why there was no news about their wedding then well let me tell you that the couple exchanged rings in a New York City courthouse and that was it. There is no concrete plan around a grand second wedding according to a source who revealed the same to E! News earlier by saying "They've tossed around lots of different ideas and dates, but they haven't committed to anything, they bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now. They might surprise everyone and do something last minute, but at this point, they aren't thinking too much about it,” Oh well, I guess as long as the Biebers are happy, so are the Biebers.

Kareena And Saif’s time off in London:

Looks like London is Lit AF at the moment with so much happening. The cricket world cup, Filming of Kabir Khan’s 83 and as a matter of fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are also there for their individual projects. And according to a recent video that has surfaced online looks like they both are balancing their professional and personal life rather well and having a good time. In the video, baby Taimur in the background is seen running to his papa while Kareena after posing for pictures with some young fans returns to her super cute family. Anyway coming back to their work, Bebo is currently filming Angrezi Medium in which she will be playing the role of a cop called Naina. This is also the first time she is working with Irrfan Khan. And even though her screen time isn’t going to be much, she’s taken this as an opportunity to learn as an artist. For now, the movie is scheduled to release on 25 April 2020. Meanwhile, Saif is busy with a film called Jawani Janeman which is a father-daughter story and this movie will be Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla’s debut. Apart from these two, you will also see Tabu in the film which is slated to release this year on November 29. And that’s not it because London’s got another star from the Pataudi clan enjoying a vacation with her mother and brother. That’s right Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and is currently chilling with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim. In fact just yesterday she posted a picture of her and Ibramin and wrote a very amusing caption. So if you want to check that caption out and also the Pataudi’s video, you’ll find on in.com.

Vivek Dahiya’s third anniversary in the hospital:

There’s an old saying that goes “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” and that came in handy for the Indian TV industry’s favourite couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi on their third anniversary. Because instead of a fun party and celebration, Divyanka and the couple’s family members had to sneak in a chocolate cake to the hospital where Vivek currently is, under medical supervision. This unfortunate incident happened a day after the couple returned from their vacation in Macao. Vivek was down with high fever and acute stomach pain. And after being rushed to the hospital he was diagnosed with an infection in his intestine. To give an update on the same Divyanka recently told an entertainment portal that "Yes Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged," It’s amazing how brave and supportive she’s been so far because just a few hours ago she posted two pictures from the hospital, featuring the cake in both and wrote ‘When Viv and I exchanged a high five instead of a piece of cake.’ The couple was also supposed to be a part of Nach Baliye 9 but looks like that’s not going to happen after she confirmed the news by saying "We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now," Nevertheless, on behalf of in.com, here’s hoping that Vivek gets well soon.

Saaho’s Pyscho Saiyaan:

The much-awaited film Saaho is exciting enough already because actor Prabhas is playing the lead but another factor adding to that excitement is Shraddha Kapoor sharing the screen with his for the first time ever. The trailer released a few days ago and well, it’s the whole package. Everything from some high octane action scenes to some intense romantic moments between the leading couple. And for people who weren’t entirely convinced by their chemistry can think again because the first song from the film is now out. It’s this really catchy number called Psycho Saiyaan were both of them are absolutely killing it on the dance floor. Ever since the song released, fans cannot keep their calm. Twitter is going crazy with many calling it things like party anthem of the year and loop mode song. It’s been praised for the most part and already turned into an obsession. What really helped it gain popularity was its multi-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Anyway coming back to the bigger picture here, that is the film itself, in a recent interview, Prabhas stated that "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different ways. Each character doesn’t just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play. For instance, Shraddha doesn’t just come for a song, she plays an important character. She’s one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view.” This statement is quite interesting and something to look forward to because the film also has Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey in it. And the best part about it all is that the wait isn’t that long since it’s all set to release next month on August 15.

