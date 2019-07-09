Bollywood Quickies 9th July 2019: Sourav Ganguly's Instagram, Jahnvi Kapoor receives a sweet letter, Media meets Ekta Kapoor and more

In Com Staff July 09 2019, 7.58 pm July 09 2019, 7.58 pm

Hello and welcome to In.com’s Quickies with your host Karan. Sometimes one talks, and sometimes one dives right into it. This is one of those dive-right-into-it days. So let’s get right to the news and entertainment for today.

Hrithik Roshan finally comes out with a statement regarding family feud:

The Hrithik Roshan family feud continues. To bring you up to speed, Sunaina Roshan made some pretty serious allegations against her family saying they are putting her through hell because she’s in love with a Muslim guy. The man in question is Ruhail Amin, a journalist who covers entertainment for a media house based in Delhi. She claims her father slapped her because of this relationship with Ruhail and went on to call him a terrorist. She even went on to support Kangana Ranaut in her campaign against Hrithik. And while we’ve only heard Sunaina and Kangana's side of the story so far, Hrithik Roshan has finally come out with a statement commenting on the same. But don’t get too excited, because it’s one of those dry and boring statements that gives us absolutely no information to appease our ‘juicy goss’ sensibilities. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that it was an internal, private and sensitive matter for him and his family. Now I know we should respect his privacy, but that’s just hurtfully uninformative. He did give us a little bit to chew on though with a comment related to the religious allegations and said that religion isn’t even a thing in his family and has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in his entire life. Well, I suppose he could be telling the truth, seeing as his ex-wife Sussanne Khan is a Muslim and his family never seemed to have an issue with that. Anyway, we’ll have to just continue playing the waiting game to see if the truth about the whole affair finally emerges at some point.

Sourav Ganguly uses the occasion of his 47th birthday to join Instagram:

Former team India captain Saurav Ganguly had his 47th birthday on Monday, and it gave three entities a reason to celebrate. One was, of course, Dada himself, because, well, it was his birthday, the second was all of his fans, and the third was Instagram because Dada decided to start a new social media innings on his birthday and joined Instagram. His first photo was of himself cutting a cake with the Instagram logo on it. Most likely a welcome gesture from Instagram itself, seeing as he’s quite the public figure. And you know how social media giants love their public figures. Good for business, to say the least. As for Ganguly’s account, it got over a lakh in followers within a day. And in a statement related to his Instagram debut, Ganguly said “Reinvention is constantly required in cricket, as it is required in life. From leading India on the field to commentary to advising an IPL team, to now joining Instagram, I continue being connected with people who're passionate about this amazing sport. I hope to engage with young fans by sharing valuable insights on cricketing events and encourage them to join me in causes close to my heart”. Well, there you have it, get ready for some Dada style social media engagement.

Jahnvi Kapoor receives the sweetest note from her little fans in Manali:

Janhvi Kapoor is having a gala time in Manali at the moment. She is currently shooting for RoohiAfza there along with co-star Rajkummar Rao and seeing as Manali’s outdoors are absolutely gorgeous, she’s most likely enjoying a great mix of work in the serenity of nature. And with great acting comes great fan-stability. Basically, that means as an actor, one has quite the fan base all around India. Janhvi may be fairly new in the game, but it looks like her fan base has already spread quite a bit, even to Manali. And it so happened that a bunch of local kids were really eager to meet her so they decided to stick a note on the door of her hotel room. The note went something like this - “Hi Janvi Mam. We want to meet you as soon as possible. We are your big fans. We kids are very excited to meet you”. And then the note cutely ended with the whole list of their names. Now with an adorable note like that, I’m sure Janhvi’s going to have no option but to go and meet these little cuties. Besides, she’s known for obliging the paparazzi for pictures, so meeting a bunch of munchkins would be an absolute walk in the park, plus way more fun!

Shabana Azmi’s response to being trolled after her recent remarks takes a dig at the right-wingers:

A few days ago, actress Shabana Azmi was addressing a crowd at Indore after she received the Kunti Mathur Award for her work for women, and she happened to make a couple of remarks on how anyone criticizing the present Government was being branded as an anti-national. She also said that the country wouldn't taste improvement until criticisms had their space. Well, her remarks didn’t go down too well with the public and sparked a row of debates online as well as offline on Monday. A day later, she decided to respond to the trolls and the backlash on Twitter in a manner that showed she obviously took all the reactions with a pinch of salt. In her Tweet, she took a sarcastic dig at the right-wingers and joked about how she didn’t realize how important she was in the eyes of the right-wingers seeing as one remark has caused this kind of uproar. She also recalled the time when the Muslim fundamentalists passed a 'Fatwa' against her after she shaved off her hair while shooting for Deepa Mehta's 'Water'. And then in her concluding statement, she summarised that all fundamentalists are mirror images of each other. Well, can’t argue with that logic.

Media to meet Ekta Kapoor to demand Kangana’s apology in the fight against journalist: