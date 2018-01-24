R Balki divulges why he is ok with postponing Padman

At a time when war has been raging on several fronts over the Padmaavat, it’s heartening to see Bollywood put competition behind them and come out in support of their fellow industry members. Case in point, Akshay Kumar starrer Padman which was initially scheduled for a January 25 release, will now hit the screens on February 9 to allow Padmaavat to enjoy a solo release. Padman director R Balki expressed that his heart reached out to Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and pushed the release date by two weeks.

In an interview with IANS, R Balki said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali looked so shaken and troubled. My heart reached out to him. Isn't it about time we in the film industry stopped projecting an impression of a house divided? At the end of the day, all of us filmmakers belong to same fraternity." Hence the decision of postponement of the release to February 9 was taken instantly. Akshay too highlighted in the joint conference with Bhansali last week that, "I was rehearsing for Filmfare when Sanjay sir approached me. We have done many movies together. He asked me if I could postpone the release date of Padman, I felt I should because we are a family."

R Balki echoed similar thoughts and said, "It was a decision taken almost instantaneously by all of us in the PadMan team when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18, the producers of Padmaavat, approached us with the request that we move. It didn't take us a minute to agree to their request. It's the least we could do for a project that has gone through so much.”

“Padmaavat needs the Republic Day slot more than us. We don't mind moving ahead by two weeks because we know whenever we come, we have a winning project on hand. Of course, we have to be selfish about our own film. But not at the expense of someone else's film. We can't say, 'Usski film gayi bhaad mein (to hell with their film). Because if someone else's film gets into trouble, we must remind ourselves that the trouble could befall our film also. Padmaavat was destined to come solo. I hope it stands tall and I wish it a glorious success," Balki added.

Padman stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead apart from Akshay and will now hit the theatres on February 9 along with Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary. On the other hand, Padmaavat with its magnum opus cast of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will come to theatres on Thursday, January 25.