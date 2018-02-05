R Balki: I am not obsessed with Amitabh Bachchan the nation is; I am just a part of the nation

Director R Balki has one common element in all his films- Amitabh Bachchan. And his upcoming film Padman will be no different. Balki has also explored various sides of Bachchan, be it a love story between a 64-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in Cheeni Kum, a tale of a 12-year-old progeria patient in Paa or showing the dark side of showbiz with Big B as a failed actor and drunkard in Shamitabh.

In an interview to IANS, Balki said “I am not obsessed with Amitabh Bachchan the nation is; I am just a part of the nation. Let me tell you, even in this film (PadMan) Mr. Bachchan is playing an important role. Yes, it is a cameo, but once you watch the film, (you) will understand the relevance of his presence in that moment of the story. I know people said that I keep bringing him in my film somewhere, but all those moments are crucial in the story. If we talk about Ki & Ka, the conversation between Mr Bachchan and Jaya ji, was crucial, that is also one side of the main topic of the film that added a perspective.”

Asked about if his advertisement background stimulates his way of telling the story, he said, “You might just find an ad film boring if I take 20 seconds extra to tell a story elaborately. On the other hand, there is a time when the audience could find things are happening too fast in a feature film. But that is how it is, depends on the format.”

Expressing his happiness over famous south Indian film composer and musician Illaiyaraja being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, he said, “I think even Bharat Ratna is less to show our respect to his talent. For me, he is not just an incredible musician, he is music. We have spoken after I got to know the news, I am really happy.” The director has worked with the musician in films like Paa, Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka and Shamitabh.

His upcoming film, Padman stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film is based on real-life social activist and entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham and is set to release on February 9.