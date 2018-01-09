R Balki’s next might feature Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan

Queen actress Kangana Ranaut had been controversy’s child in 2017 with the whole fiasco with Hrithik Roshan. With Rangoon and Simran not doing well at the box-office, it seems 2018 might hold some luck for the actress. While she is busy shooting for her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, reports suggest that she might soon star in a movie with Amitabh Bachchan.

It will be interesting to see the two national awardees working together.

R Balki will direct the inspirational drama, which will hit the floors at the end of the year. Kangana will be playing the role of an amputee while Big B will play her mentor. Does the story ring a bell? (Hint: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black)

The 31-year-old actress will prepare for two months to get ready for the role before the shooting begins. A source told the Mid-day, “Kangana had already been roped in for the Arunima Sinha (the first Indian amputee to scale Mount Everest) biopic. But the film showed no signs of kick- starting. So, when Balki offered her this project, she was keen to come on board. The film revolves around a woman who is left handicapped after a freak accident, and eventually reclaims her life.”

“Kangana will require a two-month long prep to adapt to the body language of a differently-abled person. The actors are expected to sign the contracts next week and an official announcement will be made later this month,” added the source.

Kangana will finish shooting for her next thriller and Big B will finish shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out before jumping onto the new project.

Reportedly, the project will be announced by the end of January, 2018. Balki will begin the pre-production of the film right after the Akshay-starrer Padman hits the theatres.