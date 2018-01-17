R Madhavan confirms the Hindi remake of IMDB topper Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan is unarguably one of the most talented names that the Kollywood fraternity has produced. During his wonderful career, with his wonderful performances and charming looks, Madhavan has managed to woo both his audience and critics. The versatile man is in news again lately because of his debut on the OTT platform. During the launch of his latest web series ‘Breathe’, the RHTDM actor confirmed the remake of the much-loved Tamil blockbuster ‘Vikram Vedha’, which made it to the topmost position in the IMDB list, will be remade in Hindi this year. However, he refused to confirm whether he is going to be a part of the remake or not.

“Vikram Vedha is definitely being remade this year and that’s for sure,” he added.

Well, this definitely calls for a celebration for the movie buffs. ‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir action crime thriller and is based on the Tamil meta-folktale Vedhala Kadhai. The film features R Madhavan as brave, honest and a draconian cop while Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a dreaded gangster. The cast also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and Kathir in significant roles. The Pushkar-Gayathri’ directorial released on 21st July 2017 and received positive response both from the critics and the box office.

“I know we had done an exceptional film and I knew it was different. But the response has been unprecedented. More importantly, it has been extremely humbling and frightening. I don’t think we expected this to have such a phenomenal feedback from around the world,” he had added.

At present, he is slowly stepping into the shoes of a rocket scientist for the upcoming Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial Chanda Mama Door Ke. Besides he is also shooting for the Telugu film ‘Savyasachi’ which is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and stars Naga Chaitanya along with Madhavan.