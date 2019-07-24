Rushabh Dhruv July 24 2019, 8.07 pm July 24 2019, 8.07 pm

R Madhavan made his Bollywood debut as Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and ever since he has appeared in the film, he has been the king of many hearts. Obviously, a majority of his fans are females and his recent picture is one more reason to fall in love with the actor. Madhavan's social media game is always on point and ever since he got his raw salt and pepper look, he has become extra desirable. Beard, killer looks and more; Madhavan raised the bar for all the men out there with his recent selfie. Well, who looks this good at the age of 49, man!

It so happened that the actor shared a selfie on his Instagram account, which will make you ogle at him for quite a long time. "Editing is so much fun and exhausting: Enjoying and fearing it... End of long travel day. Definitely getting older... #rocketrythefilm," he captioned the picture. But it's not Madhavan this time but rather his 18-year-old girl, who grabbed the headlines. The girl proposed the actor on IG and he was quick to reply with a sweet message."Is it wrong that I'm 18 and wanna get married to you?" she asked "Ha ha ha, God bless you... You will find someone way more worthier," Maddy replied.

Have a look at the selfie of Madhavan below:

Here's the proposal comment by the 18-year-old and the actor's comment to it: