R Madhavan is all set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime show ‘Breathe’

R Madhavan has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now. He was last seen in 2016 film Saala Khadoos. However, our ordeal is going to be over soon! Following the footsteps of actors like Vivek Oberoi and Shah Rukh Khan the ‘RHTDM’ actor is all set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime show ‘Breathe’, which will be released soon. He took to Twitter to unveil the logo and the name of the series. His admiration for experimentation was unmissable as the actor uploaded a video of himself while he was opening an Amazon package containing the title placard, ‘Breathe’.

Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe is believed to be a thriller as its story follows a series of murders of organ donors who are connected to Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan. Amit Sadh will be seen as a police officer handling this case. The series also features Anuj Sachdeva and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal roles. The show will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and this happens to be the first trilingual venture by Amazon.

Amazon is gearing up for a few other original series that will be directed by some of Hindi cinema's big names like Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar. Heaven, helmed by Akhtar will tell the story of a wedding planner’s struggle for existence and features Shweta Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Madhavan has completed shooting for his upcoming Telugu film ‘Savyasachi’. This will be his Telugu debut in a key role. Earlier he played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti. ‘Savyasachi’ is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The film also marks the second collaboration of Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya after 2016's ‘Premam’.

Coming back to Bollywood, Madhavan will also be seen as a test pilot in the Bollywood sci-fi ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ which traces the journey of India's space programme until the first Indian astronaut landing on the moon.