Soheib Ahsan June 19 2019, 12.33 pm June 19 2019, 12.33 pm

R Madhavan is an entire powerhouse on his own. He has just wrapped up the shoot for Rocketry: The Nambi effect. He posted a picture with the crew on his Instagram account thanking them for their cooperation. For the film, R Madhavan alone is the director, producer and screenwriter. He is also playing the protagonist Nambi Narayanan, portraying his life from the age of 27 to 75. On top of all this, the film will be a tri-lingual film. It has been simultaneously shot in English, Hindi and Tamil. The Tamil version is titled as, Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu. The shooting of the film began on January 4 and the team has called it a wrap!

The film revolves around Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and an aerospace engineer for the Indian Space Research Organization. The story will explore the scientist’s early days as a Princeton University graduate, his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges against him. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in the English and Hindi version of the film. Saravanan Sivakumar will make a cameo in the Tamil version.

For writing the script, R Madhavan took help from Narayanan’s autobiography titled, Ormakalude Bhramanapadham as well as Arun Ram’s official biography titled, Ready to Fire: How India and I survived the ISRO Spy case. He also had regular conversations with Nambi Narayanan to discuss his life experiences for the sake of accuracy. He has also called it his biggest film ever and that he had been working on the script of this film for the past two years. For playing the older version of the scientist R Madhavan gained weight while taking advice from Aamir Khan on how to do so.

The film's music has been composed by Sam C.S.. Shirsha Ray has been handling the cinematography. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Bijith Bala and Sathish Suriya. Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures are the two production companies bankrolling this project. The film is set to be released at an unannounced date in 2020.